Bangladesh Turmoil: Osman Hadi’s Family Demands Justice, Accuses Yunus Government Of 'Sabotaging' General Elections

Bangladesh Unrest: The Inqilab Moncho on Tuesday held a protest over the killing of it's Convenor Sharif Osman Hadi at Shahbagh in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Oman Hadi's brother, Sharif Omar Hadi, has alleged that the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government is responsible for the murder.

Notably, citing bdnews24, ANI reported that Omar Hadi has also claimed that following the killing, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections.

Earlier, the group had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, seeking justice for the killers. Inqilab Moncho has demanded that the killers of its convenor, Osman Hadi, be brought to justice before the 13th national election and the referendum takes place in Bangladesh.

ANI reported, citing bdnews24, that Sharif Omar bin Hadi has stated that "the interim government cannot avoid responsibility" for his murder and will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him.

Omar bin Hadi also noted that because the murder occurred while the current administration held state power, they cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade. He also accused authorities of trying to exploit the murder to "sabotage" the election, a move he vowed would never succeed.

He added that Hadi had insisted that the country hold elections in February and had actively prepared for it on the ground, but his murder was intended to hinder the process.

This comes as Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh government, Muhammad Yunus, has reaffirmed that the country will hold general elections on February 12.

Bangladesh's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the murder case of Osman Hadi will be taken up by the Speedy Trial Tribunal to ensure timely justice, according to the Daily Star.

In a Facebook post, Asif Nazrul said the trial will be conducted under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002. He added that, under Section 10 of the law, the trial must be completed within 90 days of the police submitting their investigation report.

(with ANI inputs)