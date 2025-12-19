Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Lynched And Burned Over Alleged Blasphemy

Amid escalating violence in Bangladesh, a Hindu man, Deepu Chandra Das, was brutally lynched in Bhaluka, Mymensingh district, on allegations of blasphemy. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to media reports, the incident took place on Thursday night in the Dublia Para area. Das, a garment factory worker who lived in a rented house nearby, was accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Without any evidence or investigation, a mob surrounded him and beat him to death with sticks. The mob then allegedly tied the victim to a tree and set his body on fire. Bhaluka Police Station duty officer Ripon Mia confirmed to BBC Bangla that the deceased was Deepu Chandra Das.

BJP Condemns Killing, Draws Comparison With Murshidabad Violence

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the killing, stating that Deepu Chandra Das was beaten, hanged, and burned to death. The party compared the incident to the April 2025 Murshidabad violence in West Bengal, where Hargobind Das (72) and Chandan Das (40) were killed during protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In a post on X, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya said, "A Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally lynched by Islamists in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy. After killing him, his body was hung from a tree and set on fire. This horrifying incident exposes the brutal reality of what happens when Islamic extremism goes unchecked and minorities are stripped of protection."

"This is precisely the direction in which Mamata Banerjee is pushing the Hindus of West Bengal—towards a future where Hindus are reduced to second-class citizens, their voices silenced, and their homeland compromised, all to satisfy her relentless pursuit of political power. History has shown us the consequences of appeasement politics. Ignoring warning signs today will only invite catastrophe tomorrow," Malviya added in the post.

Incident Amid Nationwide Unrest In Bangladesh

The incident occurred amid widespread unrest across Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Usman Hadi. Protests have turned violent in several areas, with reports of arson, vandalism, and attacks on media offices and establishments linked to the Awami League, raising concerns over the safety of minority communities.

The protesters also demonstrated outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, chanting anti-India and anti-Awami League slogans such as “End Indian aggression!”. Police later intervened and dispersed the crowd.

