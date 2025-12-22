Bangladesh Unrest: Political Leader Motaleb Sikder Shot At In Khulna Amid Protests

Bangladesh Protests: A political leader from the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, an affiliate of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Motaleb Sikder, was shot at in Khulna on Monday. This incident marked the second high-profile shooting in the country, following the killing of student leader and Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi earlier.

News agency ANI reported, citing BD News, that Motaleb Shikdar was shot in broad daylight in Khulna and was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical condition around midday.

According to police officials, the shooting took place shortly before noon in the city's Sonadanga area.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Check- India-Bangladesh Relations: Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus' Interim Govt For 'Hostility Towards New Delhi Being Manufactured By Extremists'

The shooting was also confirmed by NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mahmudah Mitu, who posted about the incident on social media and shared a photograph showing Shikdar injured.

"The head of NCP's Khulna division and central organiser of the NCP Sramik Shakti, Motaleb Shikdar, was shot a short while ago," she said.

Dipu Chandra Das Killing In Bangladesh

This comes as Bangladesh is witnessing renewed unrest and protests over targeted violence. Hindu religious organisations and minority rights groups staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka to condemn the lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man in Mymensingh, alleging growing religious extremism, attacks on minorities, and administrative inaction.

Explaining the reason for the protest, one of the demonstrators was quoted by ANI as saying, "Although we have been protesting for a long time, today's gathering has a specific context. Today, a completely innocent person from a religious minority community was brutally murdered by religious fanatics."

Referring to the victim, the protestor also said, "Dipu Chandra Das worked in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. He was recently promoted because of his hard work and dedication."

The protestors alleged that Dipu Das was falsely accused of religious defamation before being lynched.

Osman Hadi Shot In Bangladesh

The situation in Bangladesh also escalated after the killing of Osman Hadi, a young activist, who was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area and later died on December 18 after being airlifted to Singapore for treatment, ANI reported.

Following Hadi's death, activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection, triggering protests and unrest in the capital as calls for justice intensified.

(with ANI inputs)