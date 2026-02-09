Bangladesh- US signs tariff deal, reciprocal tariff down to 19% days before Feb 12 polls

Bangladesh and the United States signed a key reciprocal tariff agreement on Monday evening, just days before Bangladesh's national elections on February 12. This timely deal promises to strengthen trade ties and support the country's vital garment industry.

Bangladesh's Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman signed on behalf of Dhaka. US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer represented Washington. Talks had lasted nine months since April last year.

The pact cuts US reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi goods from 20% to 19%. In April 2025, the Trump administration imposed a 37% tariff on Bangladesh. It later dropped to 35%, then 20% in August.

It also sets zero tariffs for select textile and apparel items made with US cotton or man-made fibers. Commerce Adviser Uddin called it a "historic step" that opens bigger markets for both nations.

The US will create a system allowing zero reciprocal tariffs on select Bangladeshi textile and apparel goods made with US cotton or man-made fibers.

Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus shared details about the tariff agreement on social media hadle X, he said "The Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff between Bangladesh and the United States was signed on Monday. On the Bangladesh side, the signatories were Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman..."





National Security Adviser Rahman, who led negotiations, said the changes will help exporters and give a major lift to Bangladesh's garment sector. The Council of Advisers approved the deal today. It takes effect after both sides issue notifications.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman and Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch attended the signing. As elections near, officials hail the agreement as a win for jobs and economic growth.

The deal comes as election campaigning wraps up for the February 12 polls. Whichever party wins Thursday's vote will welcome this US reciprocal tariff pact. Garments account for nearly 95% of Bangladesh's US exports. According to local reports it hands Dhaka a key edge in the US apparel market.







