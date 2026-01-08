Bangladesh Violence Escalates: BNP Leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir Shot Dead In Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) volunteer wing Swechhasebak Dal Leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir was shot dead in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar area on Wednesday night.

Musabbir was shot dead near the Super Star Hotel in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar around 8:30 pm by unidentified assailants, who also injured another man in the attack.

The injured victim, Sufian Byapari Masud, serves as the general secretary of the Tejgaon Thana Van Workers' Union.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Azizur Rahman Musabbir?

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, around 45 years old, was a former leader of the Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Originally from Shariatpur, he had contested as a BNP-backed candidate for the councillor post in Ward-26 of Tejgaon during the 2020 city corporation elections. According to reports, his family resides on Garden Road in West Karwan Bazar.

Violence Surges in Bangladesh Ahead of Elections

Violence, including mob lynching, riots, and political killings, has intensified in Bangladesh as the national election scheduled for February 12 approaches. The unrest was sparked by the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot during campaigning and later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

Incidents of violence against minorities have reportedly increased since Mohammad Yunus assumed office as Bangladesh Interim Government Chief Adviser in 2024. The recent surge in violence includes the hacking and burning of businessman Khokan Chandra Das to death in Shariatpur on December 31, as well as the lynching and immolation of Dipu Chandra Das on December 19 over alleged blasphemous remarks. In December alone, at least 51 violent incidents were reported.

India has expressed concern over the attacks on minorities, but Bangladesh has dismissed New Delhi’s concerns as “exaggerated and misleading,” accusing India of portraying isolated criminal incidents as organized religious persecution.