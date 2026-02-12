Bangladesh votes today: Why India can’t take its eyes off the polls

New Delhi: India is observing February 12 general elections in Bangladesh with a mix of cautious anticipation. This time, the elections have drawn attention in Delhi in a way that goes beyond routine observation of a neighbouring country’s political process. Analysts say that the outcomes of this election could create a political scenario the country has not faced in the past two decades.

After many years, the elections are set to bring a government in Bangladesh where the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, will not be in power. India has traditionally worked closely with Awami League governments and is now preparing to engage with a completely new political reality.

Observers are also paying attention to whether the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, will be able to form a government on its own or will need to include Jamaat-e-Islami in a coalition.

From 2001 to 2006, a BNP-Jamaat coalition governed Bangladesh under Khaleda Zia, a period that presented challenges for India, though the political environment in Dhaka has evolved to a great extent since then. Whether the Jamaat participates as part of the government or emerges as a strong opposition force, it is expected to retain considerable influence in the new parliament.

India has long regarded the Jamaat as a sensitive point in its policy, and analysts are now watching how New Delhi will establish working relationships with the party. Reports indicate that preliminary channels of communication have already begun.

India’s main concern is how the new government will handle security issues in India’s northeast. Experts call this highly sensitive, and India is not willing to compromise on it. Compared to previous elections, New Delhi has stayed distant from the process this time, likely due to the anti-India protests in 2024 during the students protest and unrest against the Awami League. Even when the Awami League could not contest elections, India limited its response to routine diplomatic engagement.

The future of India’s traditional ally, the Awami League, depends heavily on the new government. Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Reeva Ganguly Das, says India hopes the elections will bring political stability and a clear mandate in Bangladesh.

Analysts say that India wants a stable and democratic government that represents its people and ensures regional peace.

Security in India’s northeast is the main focus. During Hasina’s long tenure, India did not face issues from separatist groups using Bangladesh as a base. Dhaka handed over important leaders to India, which helped with peace talks.

Experts will closely watch the new government’s approach to these matters. Some former diplomats believe India’s security concerns are sometimes exaggerated, pointing out Bangladesh’s reliance on India helps maintain stability.

India has prepared for different election outcomes. While the government is ready to engage with any party that wins, the BNP seems the most stable option. India has recently increased contacts with the BNP and has set up dialogue channels with the Jamaat-e-Islami to ensure working relationships with any party that gets a clear mandate.

India’s approach is practical. Past experience shows that it must work with the parties in power. Analysts agree that the main priority is that the new government addresses India’s northeast security concerns. Any government willing to do so is likely to have strong and stable ties with India.

The Bangladesh elections have created uncertainty for India, but there is confidence that a government with a clear mandate and focus on security will allow stable and constructive relations.