Bangladesh votes ‘yes’ to July Charter: What it is and how it will transform power

Dhaka: Bangladesh has taken a decisive step toward changing its political system. Along with a landmark election that saw the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance win 210 seats, the nation voted in a referendum on the July National Charter 2025. With a 60.26 percent turnout, 70 percent of voters chose “yes”. It indicates widespread public support for reforms that promise to fundamentally alter how the country is governed.

According to official figures released by the Election Commission, 4,80,74,429 voters endorsed the charter, while 2,25,65,627 opposed it. The announcement was made by Election Commissioner Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, who confirmed the margin showed approval across the country.

Drafted in the aftermath of the student-led uprising in July 2024 that resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the July Charter outlines 84 reform points. Its primary objective is to prevent the concentration of executive power and to restructure state institutions to avoid a recurrence of authoritarian rule. The reforms will be executed by a Constitutional Reform Council within 270 working days.

Of the 84 reforms, 47 require constitutional amendments, while the remaining 37 will be implemented through laws or executive orders. The proposals set limits on how long a prime minister can stay in power and plan a 100-seat upper house in parliament. The seats will be divided based on each party’s vote share to make lawmaking fairer.

The Charter also strengthens the role of the president to reduce executive dominance, ensures judicial and institutional independence and incorporates Opposition leaders in parliamentary committees, including provisions for deputy speaker appointments.

It provides legal protections for participants in the 2024 uprising, known as “July Fighters” and seeks to increase women’s representation in parliament. It shows a commitment to broader inclusion.

This is the third time Bangladesh has presented a charter of reforms, but analysts say the July Charter is unprecedented in both scale and public engagement. By combining constitutional changes with legislative reforms, it seeks to lay the groundwork for a new political order in Bangladesh that prioritises accountability, checks on power and citizen participation.

Observers say that the referendum’s approval indicates that Bangladeshis are ready for a new chapter in governance. With implementation now under way, the country is poised for a transformation that could redefine the nation’s political structure for decades to come.