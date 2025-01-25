Bangladesh Welcomes Pakistan’s ISI Elites In Dhaka. India ‘Keeping An Eye’

New Delhi: A new relationship seems to brew in India’s neighbourhood, as Pakistan's infamous intelligence agency, ISI, has covertly dispatched four senior operatives to Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday acknowledged the development and stated that India is closely monitoring movements in its immediate vicinity, particularly those impacting its national security. The ministry assured that ‘appropriate’ action would be taken if required.

ISI’s Director General of Analysis, Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, along with other high-ranking Pakistani officials, is reportedly on a visit to Bangladesh, currently. This trip closely follows a Bangladeshi military delegation’s recent stop in Rawalpindi, where they held discussions with the top brass of Pakistan’s army, air force, and navy.

What MEA Said

"We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting national security, and the government will take appropriate steps," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked, addressing a question on the matter.

Jaiswal hIghlighted India’s intent of a diplomatic approach towards Bangladesh. "We support a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. We want to strengthen our ties so that the people of India and Bangladesh can prosper," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by Dhaka over India’s ongoing border fence construction, Jaiswal clarified that the initiative is aimed at curbing illegal activities such as human trafficking and cattle smuggling.

He further pointed out that the construction adheres to the provisions of existing bilateral agreements between the two nations.

India-Bangladesh Relations

During Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Prime Minister, Pakistan’s ISI faced a significant crackdown in Bangladesh. The agency’s covert operations, political interference, and support for extremist groups were effectively halted. Hasina’s government took decisive action, prosecuting several individuals accused of collaborating with the ISI, including during the 1971 Bangladesh War.

Relations took a sharp downturn after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus struggled to curb attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. However, concerns are mounting as the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus appears to be fostering closer military ties with Pakistan. This perceived shift in policy has raised questions about the potential resurgence of ISI influence in the region.