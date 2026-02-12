Bangladesh: When grenades rained on Sheikh Hasina’s rally, but the plot failed – how she walked out alive

Dhaka: As Bangladesh counts votes in a historic general election that is set to hand the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a sweeping mandate, memories of how former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was then Opposition leader, narrowly escaped a deadly assault with an ear injury have risen to the surface.

On August 21, 2004, she was addressing nearly 20,000 Awami League supporters on the Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. This “anti-terrorism” rally was aimed at a call for unity against rising violence. What began as a demonstration of democratic resolve soon spiralled into panic when assailants began hurling military-grade grenades into the gathering.

The explosions began at around 5:25 pm (local time) when Hasina stood on the back of a truck to address the gathering. Among those killed was Ivy Rahman, then Awami League Women’s Affairs Secretary and wife of former President Zillur Rahman.

Investigators and eyewitness accounts made it clear that Hasina was the target assailants, but conspirators failed to accomplish their objective as senior Awami League leaders and security personnel closed ranks around her while she ducked on the truck. Grenades landed on either side of the vehicle rather than on it.

Within moments, she was escorted into her bulletproof car. Security personnel fired blanks to disperse the crowd and clear an escape route. During gunfire, smoke and screams, she was driven away from the attack site.

What Hasina had said

A day later, she addressed mediapersons on August 22, 2004, at her residence, Sudha Sadan and recounted the terrifying sequence of events in words that still echo in Bangladesh’s political history.

She said she had barely finished her speech and was preparing to step down when she heard a "big bang and the next moment, blood splashed on my body”.

Her security guard, Mamum, helped her sit on the truck as grenades continued exploding in succession.

She added that party leaders and security officials formed a human shield around her and moved her into the vehicle. She also claimed that bullets were striking her car "one after another”.

Hasina said the grenades were usually used by the army. "The plan was obviously designed to kill me. Gunshots aimed at my vehicle say so. The grace of Almighty Allah saved me, but 18 people are dead so far," The Daily Star had quoted her as saying.

The attack was condemned by the world and was described as an assault on Bangladesh’s democratic foundations. Investigations later pointed toward the extremist group Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI).

In November 2007, Mufti Mohammad Hannan of the HuJI and his two associates confessed before a magistrate to carrying out the attack.