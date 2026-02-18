Advertisement
NewsWorldBangladesh: Why Tarique Rahmans BNP rejected Constitution Reform Council oath: Will BNP implement July Charter?
BANGLADESH

Bangladesh: Why Tarique Rahman's BNP rejected Constitution Reform Council oath: Will BNP implement July Charter?

While BNP’s newly elected lawmakers were sworn in as members of parliament, they declined to take a separate pledge to serve on the Constitution Reform Council — a central feature of the interim administration’s post-referendum reform roadmap.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
Bangladesh: Why Tarique Rahman's BNP rejected Constitution Reform Council oath: Will BNP implement July Charter?

With Tarique Rahman at helm, political friction re-emerged in Bangladesh on Tuesday after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami differed over taking an additional oath linked to the recent referendum. 

While BNP’s newly elected lawmakers were sworn in as members of parliament, they declined to take a separate pledge to serve on the Constitution Reform Council — a central feature of the interim administration’s post-referendum reform roadmap. In response, Jamaat-e-Islami members refrained from taking their oaths and warned of nationwide protests.

BNP Reaffirms Commitment to July Charter

Despite rejecting the Reform Council oath, the BNP maintained that it remains committed to implementing the July National Charter.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a BNP standing committee member and newly elected MP from Cox’s Bazar-1, said the party stands firmly by the agreement. “We are fully committed to carrying out the July National Charter in the exact form in which it was signed as a consensus document among political forces,” he told reporters.

He made the remarks shortly after 12:30 pm following the BNP parliamentary party’s first meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, which took place after party MPs completed their parliamentary oath-taking ceremony.

Why BNP Skipped the Reform Council Oath

Explaining the decision, Salahuddin said BNP lawmakers believe that the public mandate expressed through the referendum must first be translated into action within parliament. According to him, any constitutional reforms should be debated and enacted through proper legislative procedures, including amendments passed in parliament.

He further argued that under the current constitutional framework, the chief election commissioner does not have the authority to administer the oath for members of the Constitution Reform Council. He noted that the CEC neither approached BNP lawmakers for such a swearing-in nor conducted any such process.

What Is the July National Charter?

The July National Charter is a political consensus document signed by major parties outlining a roadmap for constitutional and institutional reforms following the referendum. It sets out commitments to strengthen democratic governance, reform key state institutions, and ensure greater accountability and electoral transparency.

The charter envisions that reforms will be implemented through parliamentary procedures, including legal amendments and structural changes approved by elected representatives. BNP leaders have emphasized that while they may disagree on procedural matters such as the Reform Council oath, they remain bound by the broader commitments outlined in the July Charter.

