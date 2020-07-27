Bangladesh wing of ISIS may announce its new group ‘Bengal Ulayat’ ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Intelligence agencies in Bangladesh have claimed that the Bangladesh wing of ISIS or the neo JMB is likely to announce it’s new wing named ‘Bengal Ulayat’ ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

The police headquarters has received intel inputs that this new wing of ISIS could target police establishments, government establishments and foreign missions or embassies in the country ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha scheduled to be held on August 1, 2020.

Acting on the intel, several units like the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC), Anti-Terrorism Unit and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been put on highest alert.

A senior official of the Intelligence Unit said, “We have received inputs that they could be planning to carry out subversive activities while announcing their new unit. We have alerted all our units including our special units and are taking all precautionary measures.”

However, the Telegram channels affiliated to Bangla ISIS like Al Mursalat, At Tamkin which shares messages or new announcements of wings have remained inactive since March this year.

While these Telegram channels share messages like ‘coming soon’ and other video messages have not had any new posts since four months.