Dhaka witnessed history on Thursday as Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh's most powerful political heir, landed after 17 years of exile and the message to radical Islamists was LOUD and CLEAR.

The Return That Shook Dhaka

When Tarique Rahman's chartered plane touched down in Dhaka, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) workers erupted. Over one million supporters flooded the streets, a show of strength that sent shockwaves through Muhammad Yunus' interim government and extremist groups alike.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 60-year-old acting chairman of BNP and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia didn't just return home; he reclaimed Bangladesh's political center stage just 50 days before crucial elections. His 13-kilometer journey from the airport to 300 Feet Road took three hours as crowds chanted his name, signaling the end of Yunus' anti-Hindu chaos.

From Exile to Prime Minister?

Rahman's 17-year absence began in 2007 when a military-backed interim government charged him with 84 corruption cases. Under the infamous "Minus Two Formula" designed to remove both Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina from politics, Rahman was forced to sign a written oath promising never to return to Bangladeshi politics.

He fled to London for medical treatment. Today, he tore up that oath and returned as Bangladesh's leading prime ministerial candidate.

Why India Should Pay Attention

While extremist party Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan's ideological proxy has allied with radical student groups, Rahman has REFUSED to form any coalition with fundamentalists. This is CRITICAL for India.

Unlike Yunus' regime, which has enabled Hindu massacres and anti-India rhetoric, Rahman's recent statements have been notably neutral toward New Delhi. Though he opposed India during his 2001 government with Jamaat, his recent silence on anti-India propaganda suggests a potential shift.

The Hindu Nightmare Continues

Even as Rahman spoke of Bangladesh belonging to "Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians," another Hindu was lynched. After Deepu's murder, 29-year-old Amrit Mandal was beaten to death by a mob led by radical Salim.

The excuse? "Extortion charges." In a country where Hindus are burned alive and their homes torched daily, radicals now accuse VICTIMS of extortion before murdering them.

What's at Stake?

With Sheikh Hasina's Awami League banned from elections, BNP is Bangladesh's largest party. If Rahman wins, fundamentalists lose. If Jamaat-e-Islami wins, Hindu persecution intensifies and Pakistan's influence deepens.

The countdown has begun, 50 days until Bangladesh decides between Rahman's relative moderation or Jamaat's radical hellscape. For India and Bangladesh's Hindus, everything depends on February 12.