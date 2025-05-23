It has been around 10 months since the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina was forced out. However, since then, what was once a booming economy, has now sunk into chaos. After a public uprising against Sheikh Hasina, the interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus—who assumed charge—might also lose his position soon. Army Chief General Wakir Uz Zaman has given Yunus an ultimatum until December. Meanwhile, opposition leader Khaleda Zia, upon her return to Dhaka from London, has taken a tough stance demanding elections. Surrounded from all sides, Yunus has offered his resignation. Amidst severe inflation, unemployment, and economic challenges, Yunus may step down voluntarily. He has stated that if he doesn’t receive support from opposition parties, he will resign.

On May 10, a major protest erupted in Bangladesh where demonstrators caused unrest at Shahbagh Square and demanded a ban on the Awami League. Fresh signs of renewed protests and violence in Dhaka are emerging. Experts say that Yunus, under intense pressure, is threatening to resign in a bid to gain support. However, over the past 7–8 months, with the worsening situation in Bangladesh, no one has come forward to help him.

Meanwhile, student leaders have called on youth and Islamic organizations to protest in Dhaka and march toward the army cantonment. This call to protest is spreading on social media. Yunus’s resignation threat is seen as an attempt to flood Dhaka’s streets with protestors once again, but this time, the army might also be targeted. Yunus could use this to direct criticism toward Army Chief Wakir Uz Rahman. In fact, once elections are held in Bangladesh, Yunus will have to resign from the position of interim Prime Minister.

Yunus is trying to appease students and radical Islamic groups by meeting their demands. Measures like banning the Awami League and halting women’s reforms show his vulnerability to fundamentalists. He seems to be working behind the scenes to cling to power. On August 5, 2024, large-scale protests erupted against the Sheikh Hasina government. Amid escalating violence, Sheikh Hasina fled to India. During the arson and riots, Yunus was appointed as interim Prime Minister.

According to sources, Yunus claims that due to the current political climate and continuous protests, he is unable to perform his duties and feels like a hostage. If all political parties do not come together, he will be forced to resign. Several leaders who were part of his interim government have already resigned. Yunus has asked student leaders to help form a new interim government, as he no longer wishes to remain in office.