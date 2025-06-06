Bangaladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus has announced to hold the national elections in April next year amid pressure from political parties and protesting students. Yunus said that the Election Commission will share a detailed roadmap for the elections at an appropriate time. This comes amid allegations that Yunus doesn't want to relinquish power given to him as a temporary measure.

"The government has held discussions with all parties to organise the most free, fair, competitive and acceptable elections in history. In addition, after reviewing the ongoing reform activities related to justice, reform and elections, I am announcing to the people of the country today that the next national elections will be held on a day in the first half of April 2026," Yunus said in a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha on Friday.

Yunush said the interim government under his leadership took office with three key mandates - reform, justice and elections. "I believe that by the next Eid-ul-Fitr, we will be able to reach an acceptable point on reform and justice. Especially, all will be able to see visible progress on the trial of crimes against humanity – which is the government's collective responsibility towards the martyrs of the July mass uprising," he said.

During his address, Yunus also urged the people that this election should not only about peaceful elections but about building a 'New Bangladesh' as aspired by the students and the masses. "In this election, there will be only known parties. They will have their known symbols. But the voter has to find out who the candidates behind this symbol are to what extent they are ready to build a 'New Bangladesh'. How committed are they?" he said.

This marks a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape since the Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina, was unseated in August 2024. The BNP and allied parties have been pushing for elections to happen by December.

Meanwhile, the National Citizen Party, a new group formed by leaders of the July uprising, has insisted that elections only take place after necessary reforms are completed. Adding to the discussion, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman stated on May 21 that national elections should indeed be held by this December.