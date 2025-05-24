After speculation over the resignation of the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, it was clarified that he will not step down, according to the news agency ANI.

ANI reported that Yunus will not be leaving the country, and an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council was held on Saturday, after the National Economic Council meeting.

The meeting discussed the three primary responsibilities — elections, reforms, and justice — assigned to the interim government.

#WATCH | Dhaka | Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, will not resign, nor is he leaving the country. Quashing all such rumours, an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council was held today, after the National Economic Council meeting. The… pic.twitter.com/Xz6GDofapq — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

Furthermore, according to IANS, Yunus chaired a two-hour-long unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council at the Planning Commission office in Dhaka on Saturday amid political tensions and growing speculation over the continuity of the interim government, which had also reportedly led to his offering resignation from the post of Chief Advisor.

"Despite all obstacles, the Interim Government continues to fulfil its responsibilities by putting national interests above group interests. However, if — under the instigation of defeated forces or as part of a foreign conspiracy — the performance of these responsibilities becomes impossible, the government will present all reasons to the public and then take the necessary steps with the people," a statement issued by the Advisory Council after the meeting.

Political Scenario In Bangladesh

The political parties of Bangladesh, including the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), had demanded that the interim government announce a clear plan for the national elections. IANS also reported that Yunus had expressed his desire to step down, and this led to a buzz in the politics of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also said that the next national election should be held by December and an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026.

Reportedly, there have been incidents of protests, crime, and violence in the neighbouring country. The Nobel Laureate Yunus-led interim government had assumed power last August.

India-Bangladesh Ties

After India placed curbs on Bangladeshi exports via land ports, Dhaka's interim government said that it wants to resolve trade issues with New Delhi. An Adviser to the interim government said that Bangladesh wants to discuss all issues with India, ANI reported.

Recently, India had banned the import of Ready Made Garments (RMG), Fruit/Fruit flavoured and carbonated drinks, baked goods, snacks, chips and confectionary, cotton and cotton yarn waste, plastic and PVC finished goods and wooden furniture from Bangladesh by road.

(with agencies’ inputs)