Dhaka: Forty people have been arrested in Bangladesh in an operation launched following a violent attack on a student group's activists during vandalism at an Awami League leader's house on the outskirts of Dhaka that left several people injured, according to a media report.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s government ordered "Operation Devil Hunt" on Saturday after the attack on students and civilians in the Gazipur district on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gazipur Chowdhury Jaber Sadek said that the 40 people were rounded up from parts of the district as part of the operation, United News of Bangladesh reported.

On Friday night, at least 14 individuals, all belonging to the mobs out to vandalise and destroy all signs of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, were injured as they came under attack in Gazipur city's Dakshinkhan area. The violence occurred during the attack on the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haque.

The injured were immediately taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later, some of them were referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

In protest, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens Committee held a day-long protest and rally in Gazipur. After the protest, a student was injured in a shooting by miscreants in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office around 6:30 pm.

Home Affairs Advisor Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that Operation Devil Hunt will be targeting those who seek to destabilise the country, stressing that the crackdown would continue until the “devils” are brought to book.

The operation is being jointly conducted by the Bangladesh Army, Air Force, and Navy, along with members of the police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Ansar, and Coast Guard.

Asked about the goals of the operation, Jahangir said, "What does ‘devil’ mean? It refers to evil forces. This operation is aimed at those who try to destabilise the country, break the law, engage in criminal activities, and commit acts of terrorism."

Jahangir, a former military officer, added that those involved in the recent attacks on students in Gazipur would be brought to justice.

"Many of those responsible have already been arrested. Those who haven’t will be caught soon and we will ensure they receive the maximum punishment."

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders claim their activists went to the ex-minister’s house to prevent looting but were attacked by miscreants.

Saturday's incident was part of the widespread violence that erupted across the country on Wednesday night over a live online address by Hasina.

Mobs targeted supporters of the deposed prime minister and vandalised their homes and businesses in Dhaka and other cities.

Some media tallied about 70 attacks in at least 35 districts across the country since Wednesday.

Protesters also set fire to the historic 32 Dhanmondi residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was from this residence that Rahman proclaimed the country’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League’s 16-year regime.

In a statement on Friday, Yunus called for “complete law and order” and an end to attacks on the properties of the deposed premier’s family and leaders of her “fascist” Awami League.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) urged the interim government to curb “mob culture” and restore law and order, warning that failure to do so could lead to the reemergence of “fascist” forces.

The party announced a series of rallies across the country starting on February 11, demanding effective measures to address the deteriorating law and order situation and push for an electoral roadmap.