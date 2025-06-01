New Delhi: The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecution has pressed formal charges against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a case related to crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising. The charges were submitted by Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam, who alleged that Hasina is directly responsible for ordering state forces and her party to carry out actions that led to mass killings, injuries, and torture.

A report by The Daily Star stated that the Tribunal's investigation agency's probe report, submitted on May 12, brought five allegations of crimes against humanity against Hasina, including mass killings, targeted violence against women and children, and denial of medical treatment to the wounded.

The report also named former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as co-accused.

According to the probe report, over 1,500 individuals were killed, over 25,000 wounded, and countless others subjected to torture and inhumane treatment during the July uprising. The ICT prosecution claims that Hasina's directives led to these atrocities.

This is not the first case against Hasina, who is already facing two other cases filed with the ICT - one over alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the Awami League rule, and another over killings during the 2013 Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, The Daily Star further noted.