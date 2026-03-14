The identity of the world's most elusive street artist may finally have emerged after decades of speculation. A comprehensive investigative report has revealed that the infamous stencil artist, aka Banksy, is none other than Robin Gunningham, an artist who went on to use the name David Jones.

Banksy, whose provocative and often politically charged artwork has captured the hearts of people worldwide, has remained an enigmatic figure for over 20 years. That was until a series of arrest records and photos emerged this week.

The 'Robbie' confession: The New York arrest record

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The investigation, which took a series of twists and turns, finally led to a breakthrough when an old 2000 arrest record in New York was discovered. According to the report, the arrest record includes a confession, penned by Gunningham himself, in his own handwriting, in which he admits to being the artist who went by the name "Banksy" at a time when he had just adopted the name.

The investigation was further verified when an old 2008 investigation by the Mail on Sunday revealed that Gunningham was indeed the man behind the famous street artist. Furthermore, the investigation was cemented when an old BBC interview from 2003, in which the artist was promoting his "Turf War" exhibition, revealed that when questioned by a BBC reporter, the artist revealed that his first name was "Robbie."

The Sotheby's shredding: A witness at the auction

The infamous 2018 Sotheby’s artwork, in which the "Girl with Balloon" artwork was shredded by the artist himself, may have provided the final clue in the investigation. An art dealer named Casterline, who witnessed the infamous artwork destruction, took photos of a man in the audience who appeared to have a camera hidden in his glasses.

After examining the images and comparing them to a 2004 photograph of Robin Gunningham, Casterline determined that there was a strong resemblance and that the man at the auction was an "older, thinner" version of the Bristol artist. Banksy himself released a video of the destruction, confirming that he was indeed in the room to pull the switch.

The trail of the global artist: From Ukraine to Jamaica

Journalists were able to piece together the identity of the artist by examining his recent movements and his professional conflicts:

The Ukraine connection: Journalists tracked down the artist’s secret trip to war-torn Ukraine, where he was photographed interacting with the locals.

The Rickards fallout: A bitter falling out with Jamaican photographer Peter Dean Rickards may have led the artist to leak images of his face in retaliation.

Rumour of massive attack: This report finally lays to rest the rumor that Robert Del Naja, the frontman for the popular group Massive Attack, was in fact Banksy, despite sharing similar political ideologies and being from the same city in England.

An A-list radical: Banksy's cultural dominance

Despite his anti-establishment views, Banksy has become an A-list favorite, with his pieces selling for tens of millions of dollars at high-profile auctions. In 2010, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine, to which he responded by creating a portrait of himself wearing a paper bag over his head.

His work continues to be as sharp as ever. In September 2023, he revealed a mural he had created, which was titled "Royal Courts of Justice," showing a judge hitting an unarmed protester with a gavel, a sharp commentary on the legal crackdown on pro-Palestine rallies in the United Kingdom.

While the "Robin Gunningham" discovery is the most concrete evidence to date, the artist’s management is still waiting to officially announce the news, leaving the world wondering whether the "Orphan Pearl" of the art world will ever finally find the light.

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