Former US president Barack Obama turned President Donald Trump's White House makeover into a campaign punchline on Saturday, comparing its gold-heavy decor to a restaurant run by Iraq's former dictator Saddam Hussein.
Speaking at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Obama said Trump appeared more focused on renovating the White House than on addressing rising household costs ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
"I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV," Obama told supporters at the Cleveland Public Auditorium, drawing laughter from the crowd.
QUOTE OF THE YEAR. Obama: “Trump seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV. What’s up with the gold? He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.” https://t.co/WPGlB4ziFz— Brittany Belle (@BrittanyinTexas) October 24, 2026
Referring to the ballroom project, the paved Rose Garden and changes to the South Lawn, Obama said, "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere."
The changes referred to by Obama are part of a wider renovation programme at the White House. The central lawn of the Rose Garden has been replaced with paving to create an outdoor gathering space, while the South Lawn helicopter landing area has also been upgraded.
The White House has described the proposed ballroom as a permanent venue for large official events and receptions, which have earlier required temporary tents. While the administration has presented the project as a practical addition, critics have questioned its scale and cost.
Obama also criticised Trump's handling of the war with Iran, saying the conflict had wounded hundreds of Americans, depleted US missile stocks and given Iran influence over the Strait of Hormuz.
He blamed the conflict for higher energy costs and also targeted Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of focusing on "the jawlines and testosterone levels" of US troops instead of more serious defence matters.
The rally was part of Obama's efforts to help Democratic candidates in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections. He backed Amy Acton, the party's candidate for governor, against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and former senator Sherrod Brown, who is contesting against Republican Senator Jon Husted.
After the rally, Obama reiterated his support for the two candidates on X and urged supporters to organise and mobilise voters.
Ohio, let's do what we can to elect @AmyActonOH as your next Governor and @SherrodBrown as your next U.S. Senator! They’ve dedicated their lives to fighting on behalf of all Ohioans. If we’re willing to organize and mobilize, if we’re willing to turn out in big numbers in Ohio and across this country, if we’re willing to vote for change and vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, then this election might just mark the moment this country began moving in a better direction. So make a plan to vote today at https://t.co/SwSq7BL3ES.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 24, 2026
The US midterm elections will be held on November 3, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and several state offices up for contest. For Democrats, the Ohio races are among the key contests that could shape the balance of power during the second half of Trump's term.
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