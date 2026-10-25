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Obama mocks Trump's White House decor, slams administration's stance on Iran war

US midterm elections: Barack Obama compared President Donald Trump's gold White House renovations to a Cheesecake Factory and criticised his Iran policy at an Ohio rally ahead of the November 3, midterm elections.
 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Obama mocks Trump's White House decor, slams administration's stance on Iran war
Image Credit: AI edit/author. US President Donald Trump and Former President Barack Obama.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Obama mocks Trump's White House decor, slams administration's stance on Iran war
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