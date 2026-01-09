Barak Missiles, Drones, Explosives And More: Is India Now Overly Dependent On Israel?

New Delhi: During Operation Sindoor (last year’s military offensive against Pakistan), Israel emerged as India’s most steadfast partner. Its drones played an important role in destroying Pakistan’s HQ-9B radar in Lahore.

Beyond drones, New Delhi and Tel Aviv have signed multiple defense agreements covering destructive missiles, air defense systems and precision strike weapons. India is now set to acquire Air LORA and Ice Breaker missiles, which are extremely difficult to intercept with conventional air defense systems.

This has prompted questions about whether India, historically dependent on Russian arms, is now becoming overly reliant on Israel.

Defense experts have raised concerns over India’s growing dependence on Israeli missile technology. While developing missiles typically requires decades of continuous effort, India’s own history disproves the notion that success is impossible. The country has demonstrated strong capabilities in missile development, but increased reliance on foreign systems are a matter of concern.

India’s indigenous missile capabilities are strong. The nation can develop missile systems within two to two-and-a-half years, thanks to the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme initiated in its early years. This programme is aimed at producing every category of missile domestically and reduce foreign dependence. As a result, systems like Agni, Prithvi and Akash have been highly successful.

Present and proposed India-Israel agreements include the Barak-8/MR-SAM systems for the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, SPICE precision-guided bomb kits, Air LORA stand-off missiles, Derby/I-Derby air-to-air missiles, Spike anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and various UAV and loitering munition platforms.

When India purchased the Barak air defense system from Israel in the 2000s, it filled an operational gap and was a perfectly logical choice. However, over time, the downside of foreign dependence has become apparent.

As the Barak system nears the end of its operational life, India has no domestic missile system in the same category. This has forced the Indian military to once again seek foreign surface-to-air missiles. Domestic solutions exist only in short-range segments or as systems like Akash and VL-SRS, which have limited range.

Programmes like Trishul and MICA have weakened over time, contributing to this reliance.

One challenge with foreign weapons is that initial purchases are usually limited. Once the stock is depleted, restoring operational capacity becomes difficult and time-consuming. Another important issue is the supply chain control exercised by Israel. Long-term conflicts could delay restocking, leaving Indian planners facing complex strategic decisions.

To address these concerns, Israel has proposed local production in India over the past few months. While this may appear to support ‘Make in India’, most transferred production focusses on low-cost and high-volume components rather than critical subsystems. Important technologies and vital components are under Israeli control.

Systems such as Air LORA, Ice Breaker, Rox, SPICE, Wind-Demon, Derby, SkyScepter, Spike ATGMs and various UAV platforms follow this model. Indian private companies gain assembly experience but do not receive intellectual property rights or access to critical technologies, preventing true self-reliance.