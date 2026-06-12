Barcelona GP: Ferrari goes all-in with major revamp as Mercedes faces fresh challenges

Ferrari has arrived at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with its most extensive upgrade package in weeks, underlining its determination to close the gap to the front-runners as the Formula One season enters a crucial phase. The FIA's official car presentation documents reveal a clear split in strategy across the grid. While some teams are aggressively developing their cars in pursuit of performance gains, others are opting for smaller refinements, and a few have chosen not to introduce any updates at all.

The standout development package belongs to Scuderia Ferrari, which has introduced a comprehensive aerodynamic overhaul of the SF-26.

Ferrari Goes All-In

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The standout development package belongs to Scuderia Ferrari, which has introduced a comprehensive aerodynamic overhaul of the SF-26.

At the heart of the update is a redesigned front wing and nose assembly aimed at improving airflow management and increasing downforce. The new nose features a revised shape with a raised lower surface, a redesigned footplate, a different vane arrangement and an additional dive plane on the endplate.

Ferrari has also refined the wing elements to improve aerodynamic load distribution and optimised the integration of the straight-mode actuator into the nose.

The changes are designed not only to generate more downforce but also to improve airflow around the front tyres, helping the car maintain a more consistent balance through corners.

Further updates have been made to the floor, including a reduced keel volume, redesigned leading-edge profiles and optimised floorboard elements. Additional modifications to the rear floor winglets, diffuser and sidepod shape are intended to work together as part of a wider aerodynamic package.

The upgrades come as Ferrari seeks to build on recent progress and challenge the teams ahead. They also coincide with reports that Charles Leclerc has adopted the same Carbon Industrie brake configuration used by teammate Lewis Hamilton, further tailoring the car to his driving preferences.

Red Bull And McLaren Focus On Fine-Tuning

Unlike Ferrari's sweeping changes, the leading teams have opted for more targeted developments.

Red Bull Racing has revised its front-wing geometry and prepared a more aggressive flap option for use if required during the weekend. The modifications are aimed at improving airflow and maintaining the car's balance rather than delivering a dramatic increase in downforce.

Meanwhile, McLaren has introduced a new front-wing endplate designed to improve airflow towards the rear of the car and enhance overall aerodynamic efficiency.

For championship contender Oscar Piastri, the changes are intended to strengthen front-end confidence through Barcelona's fast and demanding corners without disrupting the car's existing balance.

Mercedes And Midfield Teams Continue Incremental Development

Mercedes has introduced small winglets on its rear wing as it looks to improve aerodynamic efficiency, while Williams Racing has made minor rear-wing revisions to increase downforce without creating excessive drag on Barcelona's long straights.

Racing Bulls has updated its diffuser and front-wing options to improve balance, while Haas F1 Team has made adjustments to its rear impact structure.

New entrant Cadillac Formula One Team continues its steady development programme, bringing additional cooling louvres and reintroducing a straight-mode mechanism to its rear wing after regulatory changes prevented its use at Monaco.

Aston Martin Waits For Bigger Changes

Perhaps the most notable feature of the FIA document is the absence of updates from Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, as well as Audi and Alpine.

For Aston Martin, the decision appears deliberate. The team is understood to be focusing its resources on a much larger upgrade package expected later this summer rather than spending valuable budget on smaller developments.

Earlier this week, Fernando Alonso suggested the current AMR26 project remains "immature", reinforcing speculation that Aston Martin is working on a more substantial B-spec version of the car.

With the team currently struggling towards the rear of the field, management appears convinced that incremental changes would offer limited returns. Instead, attention is firmly fixed on a major update package expected to arrive during the European season.

As Formula One returns to one of its most familiar testing grounds, Barcelona will provide a crucial measure of which teams have found meaningful performance gains and which are already looking towards the next phase of development in an increasingly competitive championship battle.