'Baseless imputations': India rebuffs Canadian spying claims, flags extremist threats instead

India has rebuffed Canadian spying claims, terming them “baseless imputations”, and asserted that it is not India’s policy to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. India also urged Canada to address such concerns through established mechanisms instead of “politicised or public narratives”. Speaking during a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is a democracy that adheres to international norms and respects the sovereignty of other nations.

“India's position on this particular issue has been clear and consistent, and we have spoken about it on several occasions in the past as well. We categorically reject such baseless imputations. India is a democracy that adheres to international norms and respects the sovereignty of other nations. It is not our policy to interfere in the issues of other countries. We believe that any concerns of this nature should be addressed through established mechanisms rather than through politicised or public narratives,” Jaiswal said.

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#WATCH | Delhi | On Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) accusing India of foreign interference in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "India's position on this particular issue has been clear and consistent, and we have spoken about it on several occasions in… pic.twitter.com/gkBZxQJRUm — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Canadian Security Intelligence Service report

The MEA statement came after Canada’s intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), in a report named India, along with China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran, as among the main perpetrators of foreign interference and espionage against Canada.

Meanwhile, India also flagged the use of Canadian territory as a haven for extremists and separatists, saying Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups pose a national security threat not only to India but also to Canada.

“The CSIS report mentions that Canada is being used by certain groups to promote violence against India. We have consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a haven by extremists and separatists. The CSIS assessment acknowledges the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and notes that Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups continue to pose a national security threat not only to India but also to Canada,” Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Where the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) report mentions that Canada is being used by certain groups to promote violence against India. We have consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of… pic.twitter.com/2s4Rx7wSI3 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Pointing to Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups, Jaiswal said these organisations misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and raise funds that are diverted towards violent activities. He urged Canadian authorities to take effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil.

“It further highlights that such elements misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and raise funds that are diverted towards violent activities. India has repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes addressing the issue of glorification of violence, threats against diplomats and leaders, vandalism of places of worship, and attempts to promote secessionism through so-called referendums,” he said.

Canada-India ties

This comes amid efforts by the Canadian and Indian governments to improve relations, which had hit a low point after the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, allegedly by Indian agents, an allegation India has strongly denied.

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