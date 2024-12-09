Russia ‘In Touch’ With Syrian Rebels After Granting Asylum To Assad, Family

Syrian Crisis: After the dramatic downturn of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime, Russia has granted asylum to the fallen leader and family out of ‘humanitarian considerations.’ Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on Sunday, compelling President Bashar al-Assad to flee. The development has become a critical point of focus for neighboring nations, raising regional tensions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced deep concern over the situation in Syria on Sunday. It urged all parties to abandon violence and seek political solutions through negotiations. "Russia has always spoken in favour of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis. We insist that the UN-mediated talks be resumed," ANI cited Russian news agency’s source.

The Moscow source added that Assad has stepped down and given instructions for a peaceful transition of power. He further said, "Russian officials are in touch with representatives of armed Syrian opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions on the Syrian territory," the source added, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, a statement from Russian Foreign Ministry said, "We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern. As a result of negotiations between B Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict in the SAR, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully. Russia did not participate in these negotiations."

"In this regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition. We call for respect for the opinions of all ethno-confessional forces of Syrian society, and support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement added.

The Syrian civil war, dormant for years, reignited in recent weeks. Rebel groups swiftly captured key cities, including Aleppo, Homs, and Daraa. On Sunday, they took control of Damascus unopposed, ending nearly six decades of Assad family rule.

Hours before seizing the capital, rebels claimed victory in Homs, Syria’s third-largest city. Opposition leader Hadi al-Bahra declared Damascus 'without Bashar al-Assad,' according to Reuters.