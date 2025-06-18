Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said that “the battle begins” amid escalating tensions with Israel and threat from US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Khamenei wrote in Farsi, "the battle begins," alongside an image of a man with a sword entering a castle gate.

Khamenei added in another post that the Islamic Republic of Iran will show no mercy to the terrorist Zionist regime.

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei's remarks came following threats from US President Donald Trump, after he called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” stating that the U.S. knew where Khamenei was hiding.

Trump added that Khamenei was an easy target but was safe as Washington was not going to kill him, at least not for now. He added that Washington didn’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers.

“We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump also claimed that the U.S. has complete and total control of the skies over Iran.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump said in another post.

Israel launched its military campaign called Operation Rising Lion six days ago, calling the assault necessary to dismantle what it described as an “existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Israel has eliminated several top Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, missile launch sites, and uranium enrichment centers as part of the operation.