Before Spat With Trump, Zelenskyy Faced Unexpected Suit Question—His Reply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States took an unexpected turn when he was questioned about his choice of clothing. The visit, initially planned for peace talks, ended with a heated exchange between Zelensky and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

During the visit, a reporter asked Zelensky why he was not wearing a suit. The Ukrainian leader has been wearing combat-style clothing since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're in the highest level of this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit? I just want to see, do you own a suit?" asked Brian Glenn, a commentator for Real America’s Voice.

Zelensky responded, "Do you have problems?"

The reporter replied, "A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting this office." U.S. Vice President JD Vance was seen laughing at the question.

Zelensky explained his stance, saying, "I will wear the costume after this war will finish. Yes, maybe something like yours. Yes? Maybe something better? I don't know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you."

Did Trump Mock Zelensky’s Clothing?

As Trump and Zelensky shook hands at the White House entrance, Trump remarked, "Ooh, you're all dressed up." He then turned to the cameras and said, "He's all dressed up today!"

On Friday, Zelensky wore an all-black slim cargo uniform with combat boots.

The first 30 minutes of the meeting went smoothly, but tensions rose when Zelensky and Trump clashed in front of reporters. Trump praised Ukrainian soldiers as "unbelievably brave" but emphasized that the U.S. wanted to see the war end and its financial aid used for "different kinds of use like rebuilding."

Minutes later, Trump accused Zelensky of refusing to negotiate peace with Russia. Zelensky, however, later told Fox News that relations between the U.S. and Ukraine could still be repaired.

"Of course," he said when asked if ties between the two countries could be salvaged.

