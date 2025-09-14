Beijing Hits Back At Trump’s 100% Tariff Threats, Urges Peace Talks To End Russia-Ukraine War

China hit back at the US after President Donald Trump called for 50–100% tariffs on Beijing over its close ties with Russia, saying it does not engage in or plan wars, but instead promotes peace talks and seeks political solutions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments during a press conference in Ljubljana on Saturday, following his meeting with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, according to China Daily.

"China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue", Wang Yi said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing and Europe should be friends and cooperate rather than confront each other.

"China and Europe should be friends rather than rivals, and should cooperate rather than confront each other. Making the right choices amid the greatest changes in a century demonstrates the responsibilities that both sides should fulfill towards history and the people", Wang Yi said as reported by Global Times.

Trump Call For 50–100% Tariffs On China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged NATO to impose 50–100% tariffs on China to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to “go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump said on Truth Social.

Second Stage Of Sanctions Against Russia

Trump's latest remarks follow earlier threats that he is prepared to move into what he described as the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, signaling a new wave of economic restrictions aimed at pressuring Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine.

