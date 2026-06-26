Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /What is the Aurora SA60L? Inside the Chinese-made carbon-fibre light aircraft that collided with Beijing's CITIC tower

What is the Aurora SA60L? Inside the Chinese-made carbon-fibre light aircraft that collided with Beijing's CITIC tower

Chaos in Beijing as a Sunward SA60L Aurora light sport aircraft crashes into the 109-story CITIC Tower (China Zun), triggering massive evacuations.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
What is the Aurora SA60L? Inside the Chinese-made carbon-fibre light aircraft that collided with Beijing's CITIC tower
Image Credit: Chinese-made carbon-fibre light aircraft that collided with Beijing&#039;s CITIC tower.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What is the Aurora SA60L? Inside the Chinese-made carbon-fibre light aircraft that collided with Beijing's CITIC tower
China plane crash2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202612 min ago
3
Dr Subhash Chandra show27 min ago
4
Ujjain Police52 min ago
5
philippines earthquake today1 hr ago