Panic and chaos enveloped Beijing's financial district following the crash of a small domestically-built aircraft into CITIC Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China's capital. The accident involving a 1,700-foot-tall skyscraper known to the world as the China Zun has shaken up the highly secured city. Video clips shared via social media networks depicted how chunks of debris were falling from the upper sections of the 109-story skyscraper, along with smoke rising from the crashed remnants of the plane located at the bottom of the building.
Emergency responders have sealed off the area, and authorities have initiated investigations into what led to the aircraft crashing into the skyscraper.
A small plane just crashed into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, the 1,732-foot CITIC Tower, leaving a visible hole 109 stories up.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 26, 2026
The aircraft, a Sunward SA60L "Aurora" light plane, reportedly deviated from its flight path while returning to Shifosi Airport.
Debris,… pic.twitter.com/SS2U29IZZU
There are considerable concerns connected to this accident due to the fact that the target is a high-profile infrastructure.
The CITIC Tower acts as the worldwide headquarters for the huge state-owned conglomerate, the CITIC Group. The multi-purpose mega-structure houses corporate offices spread across 60 floors, luxurious residential apartments spread across 20 floors, and a 300-bed high-class hotel situated over 20 floors. Due to the limited nature of the highly regulated and monitored airspace around Beijing, the intrusion of a private plane into the heart of Beijing’s economic zone raises some serious security concerns.
The plane that has collided with the building is known to be the Sunward SA60L Aurora and has established itself as one of China’s most commercially viable domestic light aircraft.
Design and classification: The SA60L Aurora is a 2-seat, 1-engine, fixed-wing Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) with a tractor propeller design. It features an 8.6-meter wingspan and is mainly used for private tours, aerial photographs, flight training, and general aviation.
Manufacturing history: The SA60L was initially built and developed by Sunward Aircraft, which is an exclusive aerospace subsidiary of Sunward Science & Technology Co. Ltd. from Hunan Province.
Design of the Aurora SA60L is highly reliant on material engineering innovations. The aircraft uses carbon fibre composite materials for the bulk of the airframe. The particular composition allows obtaining excellent tensile strength properties in addition to maintaining an impressively low weight.
The aircraft is important from the perspective of the historical development of the country’s aviation industry. In 2013, the CAAC provided the aircraft with the type design approval that made it the first light-sport aircraft ever developed, designed, and manufactured in China.
The SA60L had been considered a highly successful product of China’s private aviation industry before the accident, taking over 70% of the local light-sport aircraft market. The aircraft became famous for its low cost of maintenance, ease of handling, and excellent fuel economy. Besides being sold domestically, the SA60L has been exported to the United States and Australia. In recent years, the company had introduced several modifications of the base model SA60L that include improved digital avionics and engines.
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