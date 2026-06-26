Panic and chaos enveloped Beijing's financial district following the crash of a small domestically-built aircraft into CITIC Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China's capital. The accident involving a 1,700-foot-tall skyscraper known to the world as the China Zun has shaken up the highly secured city. Video clips shared via social media networks depicted how chunks of debris were falling from the upper sections of the 109-story skyscraper, along with smoke rising from the crashed remnants of the plane located at the bottom of the building.