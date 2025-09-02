'Belgium To Recognize Palestine At UN, Impose Sanctions On Israel': FM Prévot

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot on Tuesday announced that Belgium will formally recognize Palestine during the upcoming United Nations session, while also imposing firm sanctions on the Israeli government. He emphasised that antisemitism and the glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters would be strongly condemned.

He shared a post on X and said, "Palestine will be recognized by Belgium during the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed on the Israeli government. Any antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters will also be more strongly condemned."