Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalised: Israeli PM admitted to Jerusalem hospital for treatment
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for dental work.
Trending Photos
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday evening, according to an official statement released by his office. The announcement followed intense local media speculation after the Prime Minister’s convoy was spotted arriving at the medical facility.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement