Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3050541https://zeenews.india.com/world/benjamin-netanyahu-hospitalized-jerusalem-hadassah-medical-dental-treatment-3050541.html
NewsWorldBenjamin Netanyahu hospitalised: Israeli PM admitted to Jerusalem hospital for treatment
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalised: Israeli PM admitted to Jerusalem hospital for treatment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for dental work.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalised: Israeli PM admitted to Jerusalem hospital for treatment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in a video message. (Photo: IANS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday evening, according to an official statement released by his office. The announcement followed intense local media speculation after the Prime Minister’s convoy was spotted arriving at the medical facility.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murugan Ashwin
Ex-MI spinner announces retirement from domestic cricket & IPL
Donald Trump
From criticism to praise: What’s behind US President Trump’s new India push?
Priya Banerjee
Priya Banerjee shares cryptic post amid Arya Babbar-Prateik Smita Patil contro
gulmarg cable car incident
320 people rescued from 65 cable cars after seven-hour operation in Gulmarg
RCB
RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans
Abraham Accords
What are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump’s Iran peace push worries Pakistan
Asaduddin Owaisi
Owaisi attacks Assam UCC Bill, calls it ‘backdoor imposition of Hindu law’
House of the Dragon Season 3
Upcoming OTT releases in June 2026: House of the Dragon 3, Maa Behen, Gullak 5
Donald Trump
Iran says ‘hostile drone’ shot down near Strait of Hormuz
EPS95
EPS-95 Pension: Employees contributing on actual wages get major relief