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Bestselling British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

Bestselling British author and former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer, known for novels including Kane & Abel, has died at 86, his publisher HarperCollins said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Bestselling British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer dies at 86
Image Credit: X/Jeffrey Archer

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Bestselling British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer dies at 86
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