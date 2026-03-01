‘Better not do that’: Trump warns Iran against attack, vows to hit Tehran with 'unseen force’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a staunch warming to Iran, after Islamic Republic vowed to give a strong response, what it described as "most ferocious offensive operation in history" to US-Israel joint military strikes that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump warned that Iran should avoid taking such action, saying any retaliation would be met with a powerful response “with a force they have never seen before.”

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. They better not do that, because of they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before..." pic.twitter.com/DvKDuW49ft — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

As per the Press TV, Iran described the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "crime of assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will not go unpunished" and declared that the "pure blood of the martyred Leader will uproot the criminal regimes of the US and Israel."

Iran has declared a 40‑day period of public mourning after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after a person’s death, known as Arba’een, is deeply significant. Khamenei’s death followed strikes by the United States and Israel under Operation Epic Fury/Lion’s Roar.

By setting the mourning period at exactly 40 days, the government is drawing on a powerful cultural tradition and giving the clerical leadership time to orchestrate the transition away from public view.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei succeeded the founder of the Iranian Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his tenure was marked by steadfast resistance to Western influence. Authorities have increased security nationwide, especially in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and maintain public order.

Attention now centers on the selection of Khamenei’s successor, with speculation over potential candidates and the implications for Iran’s future leadership. However, deliberations under wartime conditions are challenging, leaving the critical question unresolved: who will shape the Republic’s future, the clerical establishment or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps? This remains the most pressing uncertainty.