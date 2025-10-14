Beware! History’s Biggest Financial Crash Is Imminent – Here’s The Only Way To Survive

New Delhi: Globally acclaimed investor Robert Kiyosaki has warned that the world is approaching the largest financial crash in history. He has urged investors to shift from traditional savings to real assets, advising that relying on cash or bank deposits could prove disastrous.

This year, he predicts, will hit the retirement plans of the baby boomer generation the hardest. Many could face homelessness or find themselves living with their children.

The author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, Kiyosaki has long cautioned against investing in “printed assets”, emphasising that savers are likely to lose as markets spiral. His predictions, outlined in ‘Rich Dad Prophecy’, foresaw this historic collapse.

Way To Protect Your Wealth

Kiyosaki recommends investing in gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. He identifies silver and Ethereum as especially promising. Both store value and serve industrial purposes, with current prices offering opportunities for significant gains.

He urges investors to understand the risks and benefits of each asset before investing. This strategy not only preserves wealth but also strengthens financial literacy, setting the stage for long-term prosperity.

Trump vs. China

Kiyosaki’s warning comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and China. President Trump recently imposed 100% tariffs on key Chinese software imports. The announcement triggered sharp declines in major cryptocurrencies, as investors moved funds to stablecoins and safer assets.

Bloomberg reports that within 24 hours of Trump’s declaration, more than $19 billion in bets were wiped out. Bitcoin plunged over 10% to below $110,000 before recovering to $113,096.

Similarly, Ethereum fell 11.2% to $3,878. XRP, Dogecoin and ADA dropped 19%, 27% and 25% respectively.

Trump posted on Truth Social, warning that Beijing had sent a highly hostile letter imposing sweeping export controls on nearly every product, escalating fears of a new trade war.

Financial Markets Face Rising Uncertainty

Investors worldwide now face unprecedented uncertainty. Kiyosaki emphasises that reliance on paper currency or traditional bank savings alone is risky. Precious metals such as gold and silver have retained value for centuries.

Cryptocurrencies, particularly Ethereum, are increasingly recognised as a store of value and a practical investment due to their industrial applications.

While Kiyosaki’s predictions often lead to debate, his message remains clear: mere savings will not safeguard wealth. Strategic investment in real assets is the only path to financial security in the face of what he predicts will be a historic global financial crisis.