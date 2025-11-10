Beware, India & US! China’s Missile Production Soars 60%, Rocket Forces Witness Unprecedented Expansion

Beijing: China has accelerated missile production at a war-footing. Over the past five years, the country has massively expanded its missile manufacturing capabilities. Since 2020, Beijing has multiplied the scale of its missile production centres, a development that poses a strategic challenge to the United States and its allies. In the event of a confrontation over Taiwan, these capabilities could prove crucial.

India is also closely monitoring China’s moves, as increased missile capacity could benefit Pakistan, New Delhi’s biggest adversary in the region.

CNN reports that recent satellite imagery has unveiled China’s secret missile expansion. At present, the country operates 136 sites linked to its Rocket Force (PLARF) and defense production. More than 60% of these sites have undergone large-scale expansion in the past five years.

Satellite Images Reveal The Scale

According to the report, satellite photos show newly constructed factory towers, bunkers and testing facilities. Some images show missile components stored outdoors.

Between 2020 and 2025, the built-up area of these sites increased by 2 million square metres. Villages and farmland were converted into military complexes to accommodate these production facilities.

William Alberque, Senior Fellow at the Pacific Forum and former NATO Director of Arms Control, says, “This is a decisive step in China’s rise as a global power. While many countries are now entering a new arms race, it has already completed the initial stages and is now preparing for the marathon ahead.”

Xi Jinping Focusses On Military Strength

Since taking power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has emphasised transforming the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class fighting force. Th PLARF is seen as China’s strategic shield and the foundation of national security. In recent years, this branch has received special attention.

China’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, which is centered on the PLARF, serve as both a major deterrent against the United States and a preparation for a potential Taiwan contingency. Experts say missiles produced at these new centres will play a critical role in Beijing’s strategy to assert control over Taiwan.

China’s ultimate goal is to create an anti-access zone to keep the U.S. Navy at bay.

Decker Aveleth, analyst at the CNA think tank, explains, “China’s plan targets Taiwan’s ports, helipads and supply points to prevent U.S. reinforcement. These moves are direct measures to limit outside intervention.”