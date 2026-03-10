'Beware lest you be the ones to vanish': Khamenei’s aide Larijani warns Trump after fresh US threat

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified on Tuesday after a sharp exchange of warnings between US President Donald Trump and Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, issued a blunt message to Trump in a post on X, cautioning the US leader against threatening Tehran.

“Even those greater than you could not eliminate Iran. Watch out for yourself, lest you be eliminated!” Larijani wrote.

The remark came shortly after Trump warned that Iran would face overwhelming military retaliation if it attempted to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

In his Truth Social statement, Trump said the United States would respond “twenty times harder” than previous strikes if Tehran tried to block the passage of oil tankers through the narrow waterway. He also suggested Washington could target Iranian assets in a way that would make it “virtually impossible” for the country to rebuild.

Trump framed the issue as a matter of global concern, pointing out that several major economies, including China, rely heavily on energy supplies transported through the strait.

Tehran quickly rejected the warning. In a post written in Arabic, Larijani dismissed the US president’s comments as “empty threats” and invoked the spirit of Ashura, a symbol of sacrifice and resistance in Iranian political rhetoric.

“The Iranian people of Ashura do not fear your empty threats,” he wrote. Larijani added that powerful adversaries in the past had failed to destroy Iran and cautioned Washington to “beware lest you be the ones who disappear”.

Meanwhile, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen Dan Caine, said, "Since our last update, CENTCOM (United States Central Command) continues to make progress across the southern flank. To date, they've struck more than 5,000 targets. US Strategic Command bombers recently dropped dozens of 2,000-pound GPS-penetrating weapons on deeply-barreled missile launchers across the southern flank. We have also struck several one-way drone factories to get at the heart of their autonomous capability... Ballistic missile attacks continue to trend downward, 90% from where they started, and one-way attack drones have decreased 83% since the beginning of the operation..."

"We're making substantial progress towards destroying the Navy. In the first 10 days of the conflict, more than 50 Iranian naval ships were involved in the campaign... Last Thursday, we struck and sank an Iranian drone carrier ship, and USCENTCOM continues today to hunt and strike mine-laying vessels and mine storage facilities... Against our objectives, we've begun to target Iran's military and industrial complex, again, focusing on centres of gravity to get upstream of the shooters out in the field to deny them the ability to continue to generate those one-way attack drones," he added.