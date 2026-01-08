Beyond Borders, Beyond Law? Why The US Seized A Russian Tanker In International Waters

New Delhi: The story of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker sounds like an intense thriller, developing over weeks of pursuit, diplomatic tension and international concern. Each new hour brings a fresh twist, and the full picture is only now emerging.

It began with a ship evading the US Coast Guard for weeks. During the chase, it changed its registration and displayed a Russian flag on its hull. Moscow soon acknowledged the situation, “We are monitoring the situation around our vessel.”

Russia’s Ministry of Transport later clarified that the tanker had only been granted temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag. The Foreign Ministry went further, demanding that the United States “not prevent the return of Russians from the marine vessel to the homeland and ensure dignified and humane treatment”, confirming that Russian citizens were on board.

Although Russian nationals had been present throughout the voyage, the Marinera formally appeared in Russia’s shipping registry only on January 1.

This comes as Moscow keeps denying that it runs a “shadow fleet”. Many in the global shipping world question question the claim. The incident took place against the backdrop of fragile US-Russia contacts over Ukraine, adding another layer of sensitivity.

US Attorney General Vows Criminal Charges Against Crew

US Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that crew members of the Marinera are under “full investigation” for failing to comply with Coast Guard orders.

“Criminal charges will be pursued against all culpable actors. The Department of Justice is monitoring several other vessels for similar enforcement action. Anyone on any vessel who fails to obey instructions of the Coast Guard or other federal officials will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 7), the United States had seized the Marinera, formerly the Bella 1, and a stateless vessel named Sophia.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the Marinera was transporting “sanctioned oil” and that a “judicial seizure order” applied to the vessel and its crew.

“This was a Venezuelan shadow fleet vessel that has transported sanctioned oil, and the United States of America under this president is not going to tolerate that,” she said.

Legal experts say the US may not have the legal right to act against other countries in international waters, but the Trump administration has gone ahead anyway.

“The crew is now subject to prosecution for any applicable violation of federal law, and they will be brought to the United States for such prosecution if necessary,” she added.

UK Supports US Seizure

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that it provided “pre-planned operational support, including basing” for the US operation. A Royal Navy vessel supported the mission, while the Royal Air Force contributed aerial surveillance.

“This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions-busting,” Defence Secretary John Healey said.

He described the vessel as “with a nefarious history” linked to Russian and Iranian sanctions evasion networks.

Russia Condemns US Move

Russia’s Foreign Ministry criticised the United States for boarding the Marinera, insisting that the crew be treated humanely.

“US forces should not hinder the speedy return of Russians from the Marinera,” the ministry said through TASS (Russia’s state-owned news agency), echoing Moscow’s earlier warnings that the vessel’s seizure violated international law.

What’s The ‘Dark Fleet’

The term “dark fleet” describes tankers that hide their identities or movements to avoid sanctions. These ships often disable transponders, change flags or spoof locations to reach buyers, particularly in Asia.

This shadow fleet includes vessels from Russia, Iran and Venezuela, allowing sanctioned oil to keep flowing despite Western restrictions.

Maritime Law Violations?

Russia’s Transport Ministry said contact with the Marinera was lost after US forces boarded it in the open Atlantic.

“In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in the high seas, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states,” the ministry said.

Tracking data showed the Marinera nearing Iceland’s exclusive economic zone before capture. Russian naval forces were reportedly nearby, though no confrontation occurred.

‘Anywhere In The World’ Blockade

US European Command confirmed the seizure, citing “violations of US sanctions”. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X, “The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil is in FULL EFFECT – anywhere in the world.”

The Marinera had previously evaded a US maritime “blockade” in the Caribbean and refused Coast Guard boarding attempts, heading across the Atlantic. US officials said the tanker is part of a “shadow fleet” transporting oil for Venezuela, Russia and Iran.

RT reported US forces boarded the Marinera via helicopter, showing images of aircraft hovering near the ship.

US Seizes Second Vessel

In another operation, the United States seized a Panama-flagged supertanker M Sophia in international waters near the Caribbean. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed it.

“This vessel and the Marinera were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it,” he said, according to Reuters.