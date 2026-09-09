/Beyond China: Why India is betting big on Vietnam’s $25 billion trade boom

New Delhi: India and Vietnam are building stronger economic ties. Both countries are seeking more trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation as companies around the world change their supply chains.
The two countries upgraded their relationship to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026. They also set a target of increasing bilateral trade from $16.46 billion in 2025 to $25 billion by 2030. Trade grew by 28% in the first quarter of 2026.
The country has been described as a major pillar of India’s Act East Policy. It shows its important role in India’s ties with Southeast Asia.
The two economies have largely complementary trade structures. Vietnam exports electronics, machinery and processed goods to India, while Indian companies supply the country with raw materials, pharmaceuticals and steel. Infrastructure and economic connectivity have also been identified as priority areas under the upgraded partnership.
Vietnam is also attracting businesses looking to diversify their manufacturing and supply chains beyond China. At the same time, the country is undergoing rapid urbanisation, creating demand for housing, transport, commercial centres and supporting infrastructure.
The economic outlook is strong. The Asian Development Bank expects Vietnam’s economy to grow 7.2% in 2026, while global index provider FTSE Russell has confirmed that Hanoi will move to secondary emerging market status on September 21, 2026. It will put it in the same broad market classification as India.
These changes could make the country relevant to Indian investors who are looking at long-term opportunities in Southeast Asia.
Real estate is one area attracting attention. Market research and consulting company Mordor Intelligence estimates Vietnam’s residential property market at around $34 billion and expects it to nearly double by 2031. Global property consultancy Savills has also identified the country as one of the markets expected to lead Asia-Pacific’s property recovery in 2026.
Su Ngoc Khuong, senior director at Savills Vietnam, has argued that the next phase of the property market will be influenced more by infrastructure than speculation.
That change is important as Vietnam moves towards larger, integrated urban developments rather than standalone housing projects. The country’s property market is fragmented, making the ability to execute large projects and provide supporting infrastructure an important factor for investors.
One example is Vinhomes, part of Vietnam’s Vingroup ecosystem. The developer reportedly has 32 major urban developments across eight provinces and cities, with its communities serving more than 650,000 residents.
Its large-scale projects have also attracted interest in India. State governments, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, have explored cooperation with the group. The Maharashtra memorandum of understanding includes potential investments estimated at $6.5 billion, covering areas such as an integrated township, electric transport, renewable energy and social infrastructure.
Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio is another example of the large-scale urban model being developed in the country. The 2,870-hectare project is located next to a UNESCO-recognised mangrove biosphere reserve, with its investment value estimated by Outlook Business at around $10 billion. New7Wonders selected it in November 2025 as the first official participant in its international “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign.
Brand Finance valued Vinhomes at $1.8 billion in its Vietnam 100 2026 report. Alex Haigh, managing director for Asia Pacific at Brand Finance, said the company's brand strength came from its scale and integrated approach to urban development.
Indian investors may find Vietnam to be the bigger opportunity. The country's economic growth, rising urbanisation, improving market access and stronger ties with India are creating new opportunities for investment.
The comparison with projects such as Dholera in India is therefore less about identical developments and more about timing. Vietnam is entering a phase where infrastructure, urban expansion and foreign investment could change entire regions.
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