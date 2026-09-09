/Beyond China: Why India is betting big on Vietnam’s $25 billion trade boom

Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio is another example of the large-scale urban model being developed in the country. The 2,870-hectare project is located next to a UNESCO-recognised mangrove biosphere reserve, with its investment value estimated by Outlook Business at around $10 billion. New7Wonders selected it in November 2025 as the first official participant in its international “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign.