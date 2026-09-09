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Beyond China: Why India is betting big on Vietnam’s $25 billion trade boom

The relationship between the two countries was upgraded to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026, with the two sides setting a target of raising bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030 from $16.46 billion in 2025.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Beyond China: Why India is betting big on Vietnam’s $25 billion trade boom

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Beyond China: Why India is betting big on Vietnam’s $25 billion trade boom
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