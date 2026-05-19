Beyond the $5 billion submarine pact: How China is redefining Pakistan’s underwater power

PNS Hangor: Pakistan’s Navy inducted its first Hangor-class submarine, PNS Hangor, at a ceremony held in China’s Sanya city on April 30, 2026. The event was attended by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. It was the formal entry of a new submarine programme that is vital to Pakistan’s naval modernisation plans.

Valued at around $5 billion, the submarine is part of an eight-vessel deal with China. Four of these diesel-electric attack submarines are being built in China, while the remaining four are planned for construction in Pakistan under a transfer of technology arrangement. Chinese officials have described the project as standard defence cooperation, but the scale of production and shared manufacturing points to a stronger industrial connection between the two countries.

A defence pipeline between Beijing and Islamabad

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Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows how dependent Pakistan has become on Chinese military systems. Between 2020 and 2024, around 81% of Pakistan’s arms imports came from China, a rise from 74% in the previous five-year period. At the same time, Islamabad accounted for roughly 61% of Beijing’s total arms exports between 2021 and 2025, making it China’s largest defence customer by a wide margin.

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The Hangor programme is now one of the biggest examples of this cooperation. Three submarines have been launched between 2024 and 2025, while several others are under construction at China’s Wuchang Shipyard in Wuhan and at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The model combines Chinese manufacturing with Pakistani assembly, along with gradual transfer of technical knowledge.

This approach is not new. It builds on earlier defence projects such as the JF-17 fighter aircraft programme, where Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra carries out a major share of production. Other systems like the VT-4 tanks and Wing Loong drones have also followed similar patterns, moving from imports to co-production and localisation.

Joint exercises and digital defence links

Military cooperation between the two countries goes beyond equipment. China and Pakistan regularly conduct joint exercises across air, naval and land forces. These include the Shaheen air exercises, Sea Guardians naval drills and Warrior counter-terrorism exercises. These operations were aimed at testing coordination between the two militaries and build shared operational experience.

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Apart from military drills, there is also rising technological integration. A fibre-optic communication line built by Huawei connects the Chinese border to Rawalpindi, giving Pakistan secure communication channels. Pakistan also uses China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system and is the only country outside Beijing to have confirmed public access to it. Chinese defence companies, including the China Electronics Technology Corporation, have also supported projects such as Pakistan’s National Centre for Quantum Computing in Narowal.

Regional implications

The Hangor submarine programme adds another layer to Pakistan’s naval capability in the Arabian Sea. Combined with Chinese-origin frigates and port access arrangements involving Gwadar, it extends Pakistan’s maritime reach in a region, which is already witnessing increased naval activity.

For India, the development adds to a complex security environment in the Indian Ocean region, where multiple external players are active through bases, port access and research deployments. The increasing use of Chinese-built systems in Pakistan’s armed forces also means that future military planning in the region will need to account for shared technology platforms and joint operational patterns.

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Recent years have seen Chinese-origin platforms such as J-10CE fighter jets, PL-15E missiles, HQ air defence systems and drones used in Pakistan’s military operations. The Hangor induction adds a naval dimension to that pattern.

A long-term defence alignment

The structure of the Hangor programme, with shared production and technology transfer, points to a long-term defence alignment between the two countries. The model also reduces dependence on external suppliers by building local production capacity in Pakistan, while keeping design and core systems rooted in Chinese technology.

With multiple submarines still under construction and further deliveries expected over the coming years, the programme is set to become a core part of Pakistan’s underwater fleet. It also shows how defence cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad has moved beyond purchases into sustained joint development, production and operational alignment.