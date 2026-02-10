Beyond the Begums: Bangladesh's first post-Hasina election becomes a battle of the 'prodigal son' and the Islamists- Expert explains

Bangladesh stands at a crossroads with its February 12 polls, just two days away, marking the first election since Sheikh Hasina's dramatic 2024 ouster amid deadly student protests in July.

Think of it as a neighborhood shake-up: the Awami League, or the longtime boss, is out; cousins Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami are duking it out; and big powers like India, the United States, China, and Pakistan watch closely, ready to pivot alliances.

To get a fuller picture of domestic drama in Dhaka and global ripples it weaves along with the developments, former diplomat and foreign policy analyst KP Fabian draws a stark parallel to a high-stakes election in Bangladesh.

The Political Shake-Up in Dhaka

A massive change in Bangladesh's leadership and power structure started with huge protests by Gen Z. To get a clear picture of recent developments in Bangladesh, let’s look back to July 2024. A Gen Z protest against unfair government job quotas, reserving 30% of spots for relatives of 1971 war heroes, sparked nationwide fury when police and ruling party thugs cracked down hard, killing over 1,400 people and injuring thousands.

These students from Dhaka University and beyond turned street marches into a full "Monsoon Revolution," blocking roads, shutting down the internet, and facing tear gas and bullets for weeks until Sheikh Hasina’s static government for the past 15 years was toppled, forcing her to flee to New Delhi in August 2024.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus stepped in as interim leader, freeing BNP's Khaleda Zia, lifting Jamaat-e-Islami's ban, and later banning the Awami League itself in May 2025 over protest deaths.

This chaos cleared the deck for the February 12, 2026, elections; no Awami League, BNP's Tarique Rahman back from exile, and the Jamaat teaming with students via the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Voters now pick between old rivals in a freer but fragile setup. Experts call it a "democratic integrity" hit, yet many locals cheer the fresh start after years of fear.

Dhaka's streets birthed this shake-up, flipping Bangladesh from one-party grip to a high-stakes BNP-Jamaat race with global eyes watching.

Awami League's Ban: Democracy's Wound or Fresh Start?

Awami League’s ban in the upcoming Bangladesh elections can be pictured more like losing your voice in a family argument.

The Awami League, which ruled for 15 years under Hasina, faces a full ban from the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Registration suspended, activities halted over 2024 protest deaths.

Former diplomat and foreign affairs expert KP Fabian clarifies that with the Awami League being banned, it certainly detracts from the democratic integrity and credibility in the eyes of observers of democracy. But a considerable section of the people or voters in Bangladesh may not take the same view, many seeing it as justice against Hasina's fascist regime.

Though Yunus has been calling for transparent elections, the ban on one of the major political parties does not seem to support Yunus’ claims.

Tarique Rahman's Return: Sympathy Fuels BNP Surge?

Tarique Rahman, BNP's acting chair, returned to Bangladesh after 17-20 years away in London exile over graft charges after Hasina’s ouster.

The timing hit hard, just after his mother and former PM Khaleda Zia's death, sparking emotional tributes and "sympathy votes" that experts say will certainly boost BNP’s vote bank in the February 12 polls.

Voters rally to the "prodigal son," boosting BNP's moderate appeal to anti-Hasina crowds, minorities, and urbanites. This positions Tarique as the steady frontrunner in a fragmented race.

Nail-Biter Polls: BNP Edges Jamaat-e-Islami?

After Sheikh Hasina left power, the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami ended. The party then teamed up with NCP, the group of young Gen-Z students who led the "Monsoon Revolution" protests that brought her down.

These energetic student protesters from the barricades have joined forces with the more organized Islamist group, putting them in close competition with the BNP.

Experts note that Jamaat-e-Islami has allied with young students who formed a new party after their protests led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Former diplomat KP Fabian describes it as Jamaat-e-Islami combined with Generation Z students. Some polls show Rahman gaining a majority, while others indicate Jamaat-e-Islami trailing closely.

The expert states they cannot predict the exact outcome, but it will likely come down to one of the two: BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami, with BNP positioned as the frontrunner.

Global Powers Eye Bangladesh Polls

The February 12 election isn't just Dhaka's drama; it's South Asia's pivot. Experts note how the US leads diplomacy. "Will have considerable influence on the new government," said KP Fabian.

China, Pakistan, and the US already have leverage, which might not be good for New Delhi. The expert calls for smart diplomacy to protect India's needs. Trade and security links are at risk in this big-power shift.

While a former diplomat also notes that China looks set to stay strong no matter which government wins in Bangladesh, America holds a similar advantage.

India's Tightrope: From Hasina’s Fade to Neighbor Foe?

Experts note that India’s decision was right to grant Sheikh Hasina asylum, but encouraging her to stay and support her political work from there may not have been wise.

BNP and Jamaat manifestos focus on "Bangladesh first," which means pulling back from Hasina's close ties with India and drawing firm lines on issues like water sharing.

Tensions are high with attacks on minorities and calls to extradite Hasina. Experts warn this could break India-Bangladesh relations.

India, however, does not enjoy the same position. The expert warns clearly: If any Bangladeshi leader thinks they can build deep ties with Pakistan and China while ignoring or staying hostile to India, that leader is just chasing a ‘mirage.’