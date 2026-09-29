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Beyond the megacity: Is Vietnam redefining how future cities are built?

Digital systems are also becoming part of city management. Climate risks have to be considered in planning, especially in coastal and densely populated areas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
Beyond the megacity: Is Vietnam redefining how future cities are built?
Image Credit: (Representative image)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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