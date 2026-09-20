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Beyond the US-China tug-of-war: Why Malaysia is setting its sights on India’s BrahMos missiles

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced his country’s interest in the BrahMos system following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Beyond the US-China tug-of-war: Why Malaysia is setting its sights on India’s BrahMos missiles
Image Credit: IANS

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