BF.7 Variant Scare: No significant new mutation, existing strains driving China’s Covid outbreak, says report

The ongoing covid outbreak in China has sent jitters across the globe. Various reports have claimed that around 37 million people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week. The Covid outbreak got a bit serious after Beijing discontinued restrictions that had contained the virus since the start of the pandemic. Now a report has claimed that the Covid outbreak in China is driven by existing strains.

A Bloomberg report said that the Covid-19 outbreak in China is being driven by strains of the virus that have already existed in the world. A global consortium that’s tracking the pandemic said that no signs of significant new mutations have emerged in China so far. According to the report, Chinese authorities submitted 25 new genetic samples from Beijing, Inner Mongolia and Guangzhou to a lab where scientists from around the world work. The scientist then checked the sequences as a way to monitor mutations and found only tiny natural changes in the virus.

Many other reports have claimed that as per Chinese officials' estimate, about 250 million people were infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December. According to estimates, 37 million people were infected on Tuesday last week alone. It was revealed by Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in a health briefing on Wednesday.

During the closed-door briefing, Sun said that the rate of Covid's spread in China was still rising and estimated that more than half of the population in Beijing and Sichuan were already infected, reported Financial Times. On Sunday, China's National Health Commission, which used to issue the country`s COVID-19 case figures on a daily basis, stopped publishing the update after a row over data mismatch. The NHC said that China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release COVID-related info for study and reference from now onwards.

On the website, the National Health Commission on Saturday gave the Covid case figures of Friday. China mainland reported 4,128 new cases of confirmed infections and no new death in the country.

On December 23, 1,760 patients were released from the hospital after being cured and 28,865 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation. The number of serious cases increased by 99.

Earlier, British-based health data firm Airfinity, said that the infections in China are likely to be more than one million a day with deaths at more than 5,000 a day. New modelling by Airfinity has examined data from China's regional provinces. The current outbreak is growing more rapidly in some regions than in others. Cases are currently rising much more quickly in Beijing and Guangdong. (With agency inputs)