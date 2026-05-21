'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump-Netanyahu phone call turns tense over paused Iran strikes

The war in Iran has reportedly ignited a feud between two allies who trust each other most. The United States and Israel are reportedly now clashing over their respective Iran strategy as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are not getting along on certain points. A Wednesday phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran quickly turned strained, according to reports from CNN. The friction erupted after President Trump's sudden decision to pause a series of military strikes scheduled for Tuesday.

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Netanyahu Angry or Concerned?

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According to a report by Axios, an insider described Netanyahu’s reaction vividly, stating his "hair was on fire after the call." Another source downplayed the extreme reaction by noting that Netanyahu has historically been anxious throughout various phases of dealing with Tehran, adding, "Bibi is always concerned."

This latest dispute highlights a growing rift between Washington and Tel Aviv over how to handle the military campaign against Iran. The two allies have repeatedly clashed over strategic priorities, a tension underscored by Israel's previous unilateral strike on Iran’s South Fars oil field—an operation allegedly launched without consulting or notifying the United States.

Israel-US Disagreement on Iran ceasefire

Notably, it was the US President who went ahead with the Iran ceasefire while Netanyahu wanted a deeper strike before talks. A ceasefire was reached between the warring parties on April 8, followed by one round of peace talks in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement. Netanyahu has consistently pushed for a highly aggressive, high-tempo offensive to neutralise Iranian capabilities immediately. In fact, it was Trump who pushed Netanyahu for a cease-fire with Lebanon after Iran demanded the cessation of hostilities between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Even Trump’s decision to call off Tuesday’s planned strikes was met with direct opposition from Netanyahu, who explicitly told the US President that delaying the operation was a tactical error and urged him to resume the original military plan.

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US Awaits Right Answer From Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is "in the final stages" of peace talks with Iran and is willing to wait a few days for the 'right answer'. "We're in the final stages of Iran," Trump told reporters. "We'll see what happens."

"We'll either have a deal, or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won't happen," he added. The president claimed he is in "no hurry" to finalise a peace agreement with Iran, suggesting that he would not consider making a "limited deal" only focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We're going to give this one shot," Trump said of a potential deal, ruling out the idea of a partial compromise.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on Wednesday warned that if the US and Israeli aggression against the country is repeated, the war will extend beyond the West Asia region. On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X that returning to war with Iran will have many more surprises for the United States, citing a recent report by the US Congress that acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US bases and assets in the Middle East. (With agency inputs)