Big Changes In U.S. Visa Process For Indians: Here’s What’s Changing & What Stays The Same

New Delhi: If you are planning to apply for a U.S. visa from India, there are some important updates you need to be aware of. The U.S. visa process is evolving with new fees, changes in procedures and updated rules that will impact how you apply for, receive and renew your visa.

Let’s break down what is coming, what is staying and how these changes might affect your application.

What’s New In The U.S. Visa Process For Indians?

1. No More Third-Party Passport Collection

Effective date: August 1, 2025.

If you are applying for a U.S. visa from now on, you or a designated family member will need to collect your passport in person. This means no more third-party collection at visa application centres, with the only exception being for minors.

What you need to do: You will either have to pick up your passport in person or choose a paid delivery option to have it sent to your home or office.

For minors: Parents or guardians can collect the passport, but they will need a letter of authority signed by both parents. No scanned or emailed versions of this letter will be accepted.

2. New Optional Paid Passport Delivery Service

Effective date: August 1, 2025. You can now opt to have your passport delivered directly to your home or office, saving you a trip to the visa centre.

Cost: Rs 1,200 per applicant

How to access it: Log into your account on ustraveldocs.com and update your delivery preferences to select this option.

3. The New Visa Integrity Fee

Effective date: October 1, 2025. A new Visa Integrity Fee will be added to most non-immigrant visa applications, as part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" passed in July 2025.

Amount: $250

Purpose: This fee will help fund additional security measures and improve the integrity of the visa process. The goal is to offset costs related to administering visas, including security screening.

Refund eligibility: If you comply with all visa regulations, you may be eligible for a refund, though the exact process remains unclear.

4. Changes to the Interview Waiver Programme (Dropbox)

Effective date: September 2, 2025. The Interview Waiver Programme (often known as the Dropbox programme) will now have a narrower scope. Applicants who previously did not need an interview will now be required to attend one in person.

Impacted visas: This change applies to categories such as H, L, F, M, J, E and O visas.

Age exemptions: Previously, children under 14 and adults over 79 could skip interviews. Under the new rules, these age groups will also need to attend in person.

5. Visa Categories That Won’t Be Affected

While many categories will see these changes, there are still some that remain unaffected.

Exempt visas: A-1 and A-2 visas, certain C-3 visas, G-1 to G-4 visas, NATO-1 to NATO-6 visas and TECRO E-1 visa.

What Remains The Same?

While there are some significant changes, the basic process for U.S. visas remains largely unchanged.

Visa fee validity: Payments will still be valid for 365 days.

Appointment scheduling: You will continue to book your appointments through the official portal.

Required documents: The list of documents needed for your visa application has not changed.

What To Do If Your Dropbox Appointment Was Cancelled?

If your Dropbox appointment for August or September 2025 has been canceled, here is how you can proceed:

Check for the official notice: Look for an email with the cancellation notice.

Reschedule the appointment: Log into your visa profile and reschedule it. Do not forget to complete the updated eligibility questions.

Use paid MRV receipts: You can use previously paid MRV receipts to schedule or reschedule your appointment once. The U.S. Embassy has confirmed that a cancelled appointment will not count against the number of allowed reschedules.

Always check the official U.S. Embassy or consulate websites for the latest instructions to ensure you are up to date with the newest processes.