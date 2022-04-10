New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday (April 10, 2022) after he lost a vote of confidence in parliament. The result of the vote was announced just before 01:30 AM IST by the presiding speaker of parliament's lower house, Ayaz Sadiq.

The cricket star-turned-politician was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of Pakistan.

Pakistan political crisis: Here are key developments

Imran Khan loses trust vote, ousted as Pakistan PM

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member House in support of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The midnight vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by members of Khan's party, who said there was a US conspiracy to oust Khan.

National Assembly to elect new Pakistan PM on Monday

After a day full of drama, National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 to elect the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Ayaz Sadiq said that the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 PM on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 PM.

The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m.@appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial @PTV_Parliament @GovtofPakistan @demp_gov https://t.co/zduUlZ9lX2 — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) April 9, 2022

'New dawn has started', says Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to become new Pak PM

The front-runner to become Pakistan's new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that Imran Khan's ouster was a chance for a new beginning.

"A new dawn has started... This alliance will rebuild Pakistan," Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said in parliament.

No Pakistan PM ever ousted through no-confidence motion

No prime minister in Pakistan's history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion and 69-year-old Imran Khan has become the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote. Khan's ouster also extends Pakistan's unenviable record for political instability as no prime minister has completed their full term since independence in 1947.

Imran Khan will return to lead parliament in future

Muhammad Ali Khan, a legislator from Imran Khan's party, has said that Imran Khan fought till the end and would return to lead parliament in the future.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV