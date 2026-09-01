/Big relief for Imran Khan, wife: Pak court steps in, bars solitary confinement, allows family meets

Islamabad: A Pakistan court has barred authorities from keeping former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in solitary confinement and ordered Adiala Jail officials to facilitate their meetings under jail rules.
Delivering its verdict, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also directed prison officials to allow Khan's family members to meet him as permitted by jail regulations. Officials were asked to arrange telephone conversations between the jailed former prime minister and his sons.
The order comes as Khan and Bushra Bibi continue to serve prison sentences in corruption and related cases at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The 73-year-old former cricketer, who entered politics and later became prime minister, has been in prison since August 2023.
The court's decision followed separate petitions filed by Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, and Bushra Bibi's daughter, Mubashara Khawar Maneka. Aleema had approached the court over the alleged solitary confinement of Khan, while Maneka's petition was about Bushra Bibi.
Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro also directed Adiala Jail authorities to provide Khan with newspapers and books every day. The court ordered that he should receive medical care according to jail rules.
The Adiala Jail superintendent has been asked to make sure that the directions are followed and submit a compliance report to the court within 15 days.
Khan's family and supporters have alleged that he has faced restrictions on meeting relatives and accessing proper medical treatment in jail. The government has rejected these allegations.
Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered the government to shift the former prime minister to the private-run Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. His family and supporters has been worried about an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.
Khan was admitted instead to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on the night of August 20-21 for a medical procedure and diagnostic tests. He was later taken back to the jail.
His family subsequently returned to court, arguing that the decision to move him to the PIMS did not comply with the apex court’s order. According to the family, the top court had directed that Khan be admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing scheduled for September 16.
The government defended the decision to take him to the PIMS, citing security reasons.
He has been behind bars since August 2023 after a series of convictions. He and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have described the cases against him as politically motivated.
Bushra Bibi was first jailed on January 31, 2024, after being convicted in a corruption-related case. She spent nearly nine months in prison before being released on bail on October 24 that year.
Her release was short-lived. She was arrested again on January 17, 2025, after being convicted in another corruption-related case. She has since received additional sentences in corruption-related cases and is presently held at the Adiala Jail.
The latest high court order gives both the husband-wife duo access to family contact under existing jail rules. It also places responsibility on prison officials to implement the directions and report back to the court.
The dispute over Khan's medical treatment will come before the Supreme Court again on September 16. A three-member bench comprising Justices Shahid Waheed, Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Ishtiaq Ibrahim will hear the contempt petition filed by his family.
The same bench is also scheduled to hear pending matters related to his health and meetings with his family.
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