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  • /Big relief for Imran Khan, wife: Pak court steps in, bars solitary confinement, allows family meets

Big relief for Imran Khan, wife: Pak court steps in, bars solitary confinement, allows family meets

The order comes as Khan's family challenges restrictions on his jail access and treatment, while a separate Supreme Court hearing on his medical care is due on September 16.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
Big relief for Imran Khan, wife: Pak court steps in, bars solitary confinement, allows family meets
Image Credit: Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi. (File photo: ANI)

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Big relief for Imran Khan, wife: Pak court steps in, bars solitary confinement, allows family meets
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