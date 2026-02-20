Big talks, zero impact: Pakistan exposed at Board of Peace meeting; Sharif caught sugar-coating Trump

US President Donald Trump chaired the first meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza on Thursday, and the event was attended by all member states, including Pakistan besides observer countries. On behalf of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar attended the meeting. Notably, the Pakistani PM led a massive delegation to the United States in the garb of the Board of Peace meeting.

Just a day before the meeting, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif delivered big talks when asked about Islamabad contributing to the BoP. “I don’t see any problem in that. It all depends on what sort of terms of reference are drafted for that peace force,” he said.

Asif said that Pakistan has been supporting the cause of Palestine on countless international forums. “So this is something worth attempting. This is a good opportunity. Let’s hope it brings us closer to the two-state solution in the Middle East,” he said, while rejecting the assumption that Pakistan will recognise Israel, just like other Muslim nations.

However, when the outcomes of the Board of Peace were announced, Pakistan was nowhere to be found. Notably, the Board of Peace pledged $17 billion towards the Gaza Strip reconstruction. Of this, Trump extended a support of $10 billion while nine other nations pledged $7 billion.

While Saudi Arabia confirmed it would donate $1 billion toward the package, other nations - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Uzbekistan and Kuwait together pledged $6 billion. Pakistan did not extend any monetary contribution.

Then countries like Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania pledged to send troops for the Gaza stabilization force. Egypt and Jordan committed to providing training to the police for the efforts. However, here again, Pakistan was missing.

It seems that Pakistan went to attend the summit only to beg as several world leaders attended the event, including those from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Just days before, Pakistani PM Sharif admitted that begging for loans/aid is Pakistan’s compulsion.

On January 31, 2026, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif openly acknowledged that both he and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir feel a sense of embarrassment when travelling abroad to seek financial assistance in order to steady the country’s deep economic crisis.

Trump is a man of peace, says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as board of peace meeting pic.twitter.com/rIqimNrB9V — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 19, 2026

However, this was anticipated by critics that while Pakistan accepted the Board of Peace invite just to please Donald Trump, it would not be able to contribute to Palestine’s cause as the nation is already struggling with its finances.

All Pakistan could do at the meeting was to make frivolous statements related to the May 2025 conflict with India while trying to butter up Trump, wrapping his remarks in syrupy praise. Sharif pulled out all the stops, sugar-coating his statements to keep Trump smiling. Even at the group photo session, Sharif was seen standing behind, mostly isolated.

While Trump again reiterated his claim of bringing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan with trade threats, Sharif meekly lauded the US President for his alleged truce efforts. “You have truly proved to be a man of peace Mr President and let me say, you are truly the saviour of South Asia,” said Sharif. The Pakistani PM praised Trump’s ‘unique initiative’ and ‘dynamic leadership’, saying his ‘bold diplomacy has surely brought calm to many international serious hotspots’.

Trump would hold veto authority over the “Board of Peace” and could continue serving as its head even after leaving office. Meanwhile, countries seeking permanent membership—rather than a standard two-year term—would be required to pay $1 billion.