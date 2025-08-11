BREAKING: Bilawal Bhutto Issues Stark Warning To India Over Indus River Projects, Says 'War If India Builds Dams' | VIDEO
Former Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto warned of "war" if India suspends the Indus Waters Treaty or builds dams on the Indus River, escalating India-Pakistan tensions over water.
Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a stark warning to India, threatening "war" if New Delhi attempts to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty or construct dams on the Indus River.
After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat against India, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto threatened war if India continues to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and constructs a dam. pic.twitter.com/DMmb0vTTP4— Shantidoot (@punch4peace) August 11, 2025
