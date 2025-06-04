Pakistan was embarrassed on the global stage when a veteran journalist gave a befitting reply to the Islamic State's former Foreign Minister, and Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. During a United Nations (UN) media interaction, the Pakistani leader had made allegations that the Pahalgam terror attack was being used to "demonise Muslims in India".

The journalist quickly rubbished those allegations and referred to the Operation Sindoor briefings that were conducted by Colonel Sophia Qureshi.

"You said that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India," the journalist said.

But sir, I have watched briefings on both sides, and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting the briefings on the Indian side," he said.

In reply, Bilawal Bhutto said, "Well, as far as the operation is concerned, you are absolutely right."

Before the journalist could pose his next question, Bhutto interrupted him and continued his allegations against India, and tried to defend his 'demonisation of Muslims' remark.

The media briefing regarding the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor was conducted by Colonel Sophia, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Operation Sindoor

The Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

India had stated that the actions were focused and non-escalatory. In addition, it was clarified that on May 7, no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

After the launch of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a swarm of drone and missile attacks on the Indian territory. After which tensions escalated between the two nations; however, a ceasefire was announced on May 10 after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart.

After New Delhi announced the formation of the seven All-Party Delegations to key partner countries to express India's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Islamabad made a similar Delegation.