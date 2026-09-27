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'AI could cause a billion deaths': Why Bill Gates' warning is different from earlier AI fears

Why Bill Gates' billion-deaths AI warning matters as OpenAI, Anthropic and other technology leaders call for tighter controls on advanced AI.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
'AI could cause a billion deaths': Why Bill Gates' warning is different from earlier AI fears
Image Credit: AI. Bill Gates.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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