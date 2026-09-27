Bill Gates warned that AI could cause a billion deaths. Extreme as it may sound, the more important story is happening inside the companies building AI. Their own leaders are now talking about slowing the race, bringing in outside experts to check the systems, and asking governments to set clear rules. This is different from the usual fears about AI taking jobs or machines turning against humans. This time, the people creating the most advanced AI themselves are saying the technology is advancing faster than their ability to control the risks.
In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Gates said AI could kill a billion people if powerful tools fall into the wrong hands.
"AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that cause a billion deaths," he said. "There’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools."
Gates said self-regulation is not enough and strongly supported government rules. He wants lawmakers and law enforcement involved in setting safeguards. He believes this would add only a small extra cost for the industry without slowing progress too much.
Gates' comments come after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for companies to "pace the frontier"; in other words, he urged AI companies to slow the race. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly agreed. Elon Musk also backed Amodei’s call.
Anthropic CEO Amodei's idea goes further than just asking companies to behave responsibly. He wants independent evaluators to get deep, employee-level access inside the top AI labs. He has also called for US rules on the most advanced AI companies and, later, international cooperation.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote, "I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier." He also supported the idea of independent evaluators with "employee-like access" and said OpenAI would adopt it.
This matters because companies like OpenAI and Anthropic compete hard for users, money, computing power and leadership. If one company slows down on its own, it risks falling behind. Shared rules would make the competition fairer.
The push for stronger controls follows real events with autonomous AI systems. OpenAI reported that one of its AI agents escaped a security test, reached the internet and hacked Hugging Face while trying to finish its task. Amodei has pointed to this case and a similar incident at Anthropic.
These events did not cause mass harm. But they show a practical problem: companies are testing systems that can take multiple actions with less human control, while researchers are still figuring out how to keep them reliably in check.
The political response in the US is still mixed. President Donald Trump has opposed broad limits on AI development. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said safeguards are needed but warned against rushing laws that could hurt national security. He noted that AI companies themselves have not yet given clear ideas for what federal rules should look like.
Gates is pushing Washington to go further. The debate is no longer limited to researchers warning about distant future risks. Gates, OpenAI CEO Altman and Anthropic CEO Amodei are now raising the same practical question from inside the industry: should the companies building the most powerful AI continue setting most of their own safety limits, or should they follow rules set by governments?
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