/'AI could cause a billion deaths': Why Bill Gates' warning is different from earlier AI fears

Bill Gates warned that AI could cause a billion deaths. Extreme as it may sound, the more important story is happening inside the companies building AI. Their own leaders are now talking about slowing the race, bringing in outside experts to check the systems, and asking governments to set clear rules. This is different from the usual fears about AI taking jobs or machines turning against humans. This time, the people creating the most advanced AI themselves are saying the technology is advancing faster than their ability to control the risks.