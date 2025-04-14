Wife Of Rippling Billionaire Co-Founder Prasanna Sankar Accuses Him Of Coercing Open Marriage

Recently, Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar accused his wife of infidelity. Following these allegations, his wife, Divya Sashidhar, has come forward with serious counterclaims in court. She alleges that Prasanna himself was involved in extramarital relationships and pressured her into accepting an "open marriage", reported Zee News Hindi.

According to a report by the San Francisco Standard, Divya claims that Prasanna forced himself on her, engaged in relationships with sex workers, spied on her, and even recorded her daily activities, including in private areas like the bathroom. She also alleged that Prasanna frequently moved her and their son between countries to avoid paying taxes on his substantial wealth.

Divya further stated that Prasanna demanded sex even after she gave birth, despite her being in significant physical pain. “Prasanna would say sex is a basic need for him. No matter how much pain I was in, I had to comply—or else he would go to someone else,” she testified.

Earlier, Prasanna had publicly claimed that he and Divya had been married for 10 years and shared a 9-year-old son. He had accused her of having an affair with another man, sharing screenshots of messages and hotel bookings to support his claims. He named the other man as Anup.

In a December 2019 email, Prasanna reportedly admitted to contacting multiple escorts and inquiring about their photos and rates. He later expressed regret over his actions, writing, “I deeply regret the impact this has had on our relationship. I promise it won’t happen again.”